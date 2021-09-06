Theft in Nuzvid Town police station, ₹14 lakh recovered from constable

NUZVID (KRISHNA DT.):

06 September 2021 13:10 IST

Police arrested Janardhan, who was also the station writer and recovered some property from him.

The Nuzvid police arrested a police constable, Janardhan, who allegedly committed theft in the police station a couple of days ago. Police arrested Janardhan, who was also the station writer and recovered some property from him on Monday.

The staff observed theft in Nuzvid Town police station and informed the higher officials. The Station House Officer (SHO) registered a case and took up investigation, and during the probe it was revealed that about ₹16 lakh was missing from the police station.

“As station writer, Janardhan, was missing soon after the theft, and police launched a hunt for him. Special teams have been constituted to detect the theft case. Police took the accused constable into custody at Chennai and recovered ₹14 lakh from his possession on Monday,” said Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal.

Advertising

Advertising

The constable-cum-station writer is being shifted to Nuzvid. We are investigating the case thoroughly, the SP added.