Theatres to reopen after six months

GUNTUR

19 October 2020 01:05 IST

50% seating allowed, says Collector

Theatres and multiplexes will finally reopen in the district after a gap of six months.

Only those outside containment zones can open, on the condition that they abide by 50% seating capacity and physical distancing, as per the guidelines laid down under Unlock 5.0.

Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said that all movie hall managements should strictly abide by the guidelines, and any violation would attract action under Sections 51 and 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and provisions of A.P. Cinemas Regulation 1955 and Rules 1970.

The other relaxations include permission to shops and commercial establishments to remain open till 9 p.m. Other COVID-19 protocols shall continue to be followed.

The other activities permitted outside containment zones include opening of schools and colleges after October 15 in a graded manner. However, the school/college managements can decide whether to open or prefer to continue with online classes. Students may attend classes only with the written consent of parents. In case of universities, research scholars and post-graduate students in science streams who require laboratory work may attend classes.