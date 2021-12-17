Theatres that filed pleas against G.O. allowed to increase ticket price

GUNTUR

17 December 2021

All other cinema hall managements have to abide by the provisions of G.O. 35: HC

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled that only those cinema hall managements that have filed a writ petition against G.O. 35 are allowed to increase the prices of tickets, while the remaining have to abide by the provisions of the G.O.

In the memo (No. 1579050/GENLA/2021) dated December 1, 2021, the government had banned the screening of special shows. Similarly, in G.O. 35 dated April 8, 2021, the government had prohibited collection of increased rates for movie tickets.

Hearing the review petition filed by the government on Thursday, a Division Bench of the High Court ruled that the relaxation in pricing of movie tickets would apply only to those managements that had filed writ petitions in the court against G.O. Ms. No 35.

The managements of three cinema halls in Tenali, 225 cinema halls in the north coastal region and East Godavari districts were exempted from the provisions of the G.O. and were free to decide the prices of movie tickets.

Managements that seek to screen benefit shows, or enhance the ticket prices should submit applications individually to the respective Joint Collectors, and the authority to fix prices of movie tickets rests with the Joint Collectors.

Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Viswajeet said the provisions of the G.O. would continue to be in existence for the other managements of movie halls.