Theatres raided, three cases booked

ANANTAPUR

24 December 2021 00:11 IST

Legal Metrology officials on Thursday raided three cinema theatres in Anantapur and checked the quantity and weight of the eatables being sold by the canteens there and booked three cases.

Legal Metrology inspector Mohammed Ghouse said that Gowri, Gayatri and Gothami theatre owners and canteen contractors were selling cold drinks in loose form by pouring a ₹90 per bottle drink into six glasses and charging ₹50 per glass, but were not mentioning the quantity in ML/Litre per glass, which was a deviation from the law and two cases were registered in that regard.

Another case was registered against the canteen contractors for not displaying the State Legal Metrology Complaints Toll Free No. 18004254202.

