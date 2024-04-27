GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

The World, the largest privately owned residential mega yacht, to visit Visakhapatnam on April 28

The sojourn is part of The World’s 2024 journey to five continents, including Antarctica, Africa, Australia, Asia and America

April 27, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Nivedita Ganguly
Nivedita Ganguly
In its two-day stopover in Visakhapatnam, the residents will be visiting some of the prominent landmarks of the city, including the Buddhist sites, and get a taste of the culinary and cultural heritage of the region.

In its two-day stopover in Visakhapatnam, the residents will be visiting some of the prominent landmarks of the city, including the Buddhist sites, and get a taste of the culinary and cultural heritage of the region. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The World, the largest privately owned residential mega yacht, will be arriving in Visakhapatnam – its first foray to the Port City – on a two-day visit on April 28. The sojourn is part of The World’s 2024 journey to five continents, including Antarctica, Africa, Australia, Asia and America.

Launched in 2002, The World has 167 luxury residences and has visited over 1,000 ports of call in more than 120 countries. Owned by a diverse group from 20 countries, the residents of The World share interests in world cultures, history and adventure.

With a continuous worldwide itinerary that enables this community at sea to span the globe every two-to-three years, the ship is a complete floating city, equipped with high-end facilities and luxurious amenities that create an intimate atmosphere for its resident owners.

In its two-day stopover in Visakhapatnam, the residents will be visiting some of the prominent landmarks of the city, including the Buddhist sites, and get a taste of the culinary and cultural heritage of the region. A cultural show of Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi is also planned for the residents onboard the ship.

The ship is expected to enter the Visakhapatnam Port by 6.30 a.m. on Sunday. Its arrival in the City of Destiny comes after an expedition in January to Antarctica and the Falkland Islands where some residents experienced an overland journey to explore the South Pole, followed by South America where they visited Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and the volcanic islands of Tristan da Cunha in February.

From Visakhapatnam, The World will set sail for Port Blair before heading towards Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.