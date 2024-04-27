The World, the largest privately owned residential mega yacht, to visit Visakhapatnam on April 28

April 27, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The World, the largest privately owned residential mega yacht, will be arriving in Visakhapatnam – its first foray to the Port City – on a two-day visit on April 28. The sojourn is part of The World’s 2024 journey to five continents, including Antarctica, Africa, Australia, Asia and America.

Launched in 2002, The World has 167 luxury residences and has visited over 1,000 ports of call in more than 120 countries. Owned by a diverse group from 20 countries, the residents of The World share interests in world cultures, history and adventure.

With a continuous worldwide itinerary that enables this community at sea to span the globe every two-to-three years, the ship is a complete floating city, equipped with high-end facilities and luxurious amenities that create an intimate atmosphere for its resident owners.

In its two-day stopover in Visakhapatnam, the residents will be visiting some of the prominent landmarks of the city, including the Buddhist sites, and get a taste of the culinary and cultural heritage of the region. A cultural show of Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi is also planned for the residents onboard the ship.

The ship is expected to enter the Visakhapatnam Port by 6.30 a.m. on Sunday. Its arrival in the City of Destiny comes after an expedition in January to Antarctica and the Falkland Islands where some residents experienced an overland journey to explore the South Pole, followed by South America where they visited Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and the volcanic islands of Tristan da Cunha in February.

From Visakhapatnam, The World will set sail for Port Blair before heading towards Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.