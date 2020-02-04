The Uppudi aftermath: frequent oil and gas leakages causing health problems, damaging crops, allege villagers

KATRENIKONA (EAST GODAVARI DT.) It is the price people pay for development, which oil and gas extraction is part of. “Many people are suffering from severe health problems and crops are getting damaged due to oil and gas leakages occurring in the Krishna-Godavari Basin, particularly in the Konaseema region in the district,” rue the villagers.

About five companies, including a few government and private organisations, are involved in gas and oil exploration operations in the basin. However due to poor maintenance of the wells and pipelines, leakages were occurring creating panic, locals allege.

Fear and panic in villages

“Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, we heard heavy sound and the residents came out of the houses in Uppudi village. We found gas leaking from an abandoned well, and after sometime, the leakage has doubled. Village elders alerted the police, revenue and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) authorities,” said Aithabattula Mounica, an intermediate student of Uppudi village.

“Though gas was leaking from the well for the last 30 hours, ONGC personnel said it was natural gas and there was no danger to humans, animals or crops. But oil and kerosene smell was emanating from the gas gushing out of the well,” said Kunche Raju, who was taking shelter in a rehabilitation centre due to the Tuesday’s blow out incident.

Frequent incidents unsettling

“We saw the Nagaram, Devara Lanka and now the Uppudi gas and oil leakage incidents. The frequent mishaps are creating unrest among the villagers. Many people are suffering from respiratory problems. We request the officials to take measures to maintain the pipelines, closed and operational wells properly,” said Mr. Raju.

A farmer, Guttula Satyanarayana of Uppalaguptam mandal, said the Uppudi gas leak will impact the paddy crop and mango flowering. The gas and fog will form a layer on the crop and will effect the growth of the paddy crop,” he asserted.

“The frequent gas and oil blow outs are creating health problems to the aged and children. Some villagers are bed-ridden and can not come out immediately without the help of others. We are facing severe problem due to the negligent attitude of the officials," Mr. Satyanarana lamented.

All’s well: ONGC official assures

However, speaking to The Hindu, ONGC General Manager (Production) B. Prasada Rao said the gas gushing out from the closed well was natural gas and there was no need to panic. In the interest of the public and to prevent damage of the environment, ONGC deployed expert fire fighters and crisis management teams to plug the gas blow out, he assured.

“We are taking steps to prevent a fire in Uppudi village. As a preventive measure, the residents were asked to leave the villages and not to lit stoves and even traffic has been diverted,” Mr. Rao explained.