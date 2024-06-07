ADVERTISEMENT

The struggle for clean water in Vijayawada
Premium

Published - June 07, 2024 10:11 am IST

A recent diarrhoeal outbreak in Vijayawada has claimed six lives (official count stands at one, though) and affected more than 50 people across multiple localities. Despite official assurances and claims of tanks being cleaned periodically, residents remain suspicious, reporting foul odour, discolouration, and worms in municipal water. Concerns also stem from aging infrastructure and lax oversight. This situation has sparked panic, leaving residents struggling for their fundamental right to clean drinking water, reports Nellore Sravani

Nellore Sravani

A resident of Boyapati Madhavarao street in Moghalrajpuram area of Vijayawada showing a bottle filled with water collected from the tap that they use for drinking purposes. Residents say they have been seeing dirt in water for the past 20 days. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

On the evening of May 27, Padma received an anxious call from her son in Hyderabad. He asked if she had heard about a new virus spreading in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, where one person had already died following severe diarrhoea and vomiting, and dozens of others were falling ill.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The pandemic had also begun in a similar manner. Out of nowhere, the media was agog with news of Coronavirus. Before we could understand anything, the infection had spread far and wide. This situation now feels no different,” says Padma, a resident of Patamata Vaari Veedhi street in Moghalrajpuram area of Vijayawada.

According to the official numbers, about 50 people, a majority of whom belong to the economically weaker sections and cannot afford mineral water or purifiers, had been affected by diarrhoea in the city’s Boyapati Madhavarao street between May 21 and June 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, cases were reported from other areas of Vijayawada too, including Payakapuram and Ayodhya Nagar. Residents say if the cases from these two areas are also included, the count would be much higher.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An official, seeking anonymity, explains that people can fall sick only when there is either cross-contamination of pipelines or presence of high chlorine.

But doesn’t such a large number of people falling sick together point to contamination? Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar maintains that tanks are cleaned on a regular basis, and therefore, contamination can be ruled out.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, from the outset, medical and municipal officials have tried to play down the situation, blaming it on the food the affected persons may have consumed, or a change in the weather. Soon after, though, there was talk of this being a case of water contamination, reminiscent of the February incident in Guntur city in which at least 120 people were hospitalised.

Though Moghalrajpuram is a posh locality in the city and known for its Buddhist caves and rich Communist history, it has a sizeable population living in the hilly areas and narrow streets.

While on one side, there are towering apartments, on the other, numerous alleyways, each no wider than 20 metres, criss-cross the neighbourhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of those alleyways is Patamata Vaari Veedhi, where the houses are tightly packed, separated by thin walls. The drinking water pipeline is laid just above the drain, which never gets cleaned, residents say.

“Three years ago, the drinking water pipeline was inside the drainage,” Padma rues.

Tip of the iceberg

Until May 27, neither Padma nor her neighbours understood the severity of the issue. Over 10 residents of Boyapati Madhavarao Street were facing a similar problem around that time and being treated at home. “Almost every household in the two alleyways here had at least one affected person. But no one talked about it openly. My neighbour told me about her 65-year-old aunt being sick with diarrhoea. We assumed it was common for her age,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

But all hell broke loose after Valluru Durga Rao, a 46-year-old differently-abled resident from the next street, died on May 26 night. Chaos peaked when a medical camp was set up on the premises of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) office on Boyapati Madhavarao Street the following day. The stench of bleaching powder along the drains filled the air, while the sight of ambulances, patients being administered IV fluids at the camp, and municipal workers cleaning the drains became common.

A ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ vehicle was stationed nearby. Until May 31, panic-stricken residents would go there daily, bringing plastic bottles filled with water from their homes to get it tested for any potential contaminants.

Dismissing deaths

Exactly a week later, by June 2, the number of persons who had died following diarrhoea and vomiting in this area reached six. Of them, five persons had co-morbid conditions, officials said, adding that their deaths cannot be pinpointed to diarrhoea. Hence, till date, the official count stands at just one — that of Durga Rao.

In Payakapuram, bereaved families of three persons who passed away last week attributed the deaths to diarrhoea, but health officials refused to add them to the toll, citing “other health issues”.

“They (officials) say it is not water contamination. Then what is it? Is it a new virus? If so, we should be told about it. Don’t we have the right to know what is in the water that we drink,” Padma asks.

Moreover, a majority of those affected belong to the economically disadvantaged sections, who are unable to afford meals bought from outside. Varalakshmi, 65, who spent three days in hospital due to diarrhoea, says, “I had not eaten anything from outside. It is disheartening that officials are attributing the situation to the food that we eat.”

When this reporter visited the sexagenarian’s home, she was found resting in a cramped room, with a refrigerator, cooking utensils, and air conditioning squeezed into one space.

While Varalakshmi recovered and was discharged from hospital, Durga Rao’s widow says she was dismayed that the officials blamed his death on pre-existing health conditions — paralysis and epilepsy.

The receptionist at Noble Hospitals in the same area, where Varalakshmi was admitted, says they started receiving patients with diarrhoea from May 21. Until May 28, a total of 13 patients were treated there. The next day onwards, the number of new patients gradually decreased.

Until May 31, people thought that the diarrhoeal outbreak was only in Moghalrajpuram. However, a couple of deaths in Payakapuram on the city outskirts indicated that the problem was not confined to just one area. Seven-month-old Vinay Siddharth of this area died following a bout of diarrhoea and vomiting on May 19. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was administered an injection that helped stop vomiting, but diarrhoea continued.

“Loose motions started around 5 a.m. on June 2. When he started vomiting too, we took him to a hospital at 11.30 a.m. Medicines did not help much, so we had to take him back to the same hospital at 3 p.m., but the doctor was not available at that time. We then took him to AIIMS in Mangalagiri, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’,” says the boy’s grandmother, Jayalakshmi. The father is an autorickshaw driver while the mother is a housewife. In this household, two children fell sick. While Vinay died, his seven-year-old cousin recovered with medication.

Questionable water quality

The residents here have complained of irregular water supply, describing it as foul-smelling, discoloured, and contaminated with worms. “This is a forsaken colony. Neither the municipal corporation nor sanitation workers care to look into our problems. The garbage is not cleared for days on end and the drains are not cleaned. When we asked the corporators and political leaders about the water discolouration in our area, we were told that we don’t have the right to ask the question since we took cash for votes,” Chintayya, a resident of Payakapuram, says.

In the same area, two more deaths had occurred and many more fell sick. In all the cases, barring four or five, there is one common thread — they all drank municipal water.

A food safety officer taking a look at the water samples brought by residents, inside the mobile food safety camp on the Boyyapati Madhavarao street in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Vijayawada’s primary source of drinking water is the Krishna river, which gets filtered at five filtering units of different capacities. From there, it comes to the Head Water Works Tanks, to which pipelines are connected that carry water from here to every household.

“Three of these units do not function. This led to discolouration of water across the city. In the recent diarrhoea outbreak, contamination of water happened in the pipelines, the last step in the supply process. That is why the issue was confined to two or three areas,” explains Taxpayers’ Association secretary M.V. Anjaneyulu. The organisation, which takes up civic issues in the city, is planning to write to the Human Rights Commission on the matter.

“The drinking water pipelines, made of mud, were laid decades ago. Though they were replaced by new ones, called High-Density Polyethylene, in many places, connections are yet to be given. Water to many houses is still supplied through old pipes that are prone to breakage. Since drainages are laid above drinking water pipelines for the ease of cleaning, even if there is a small hole in these pipes, they catch drainage water,” he adds.

A sanitation worker in the area, who was found fixing a pipeline after the diarrhoeal outbreak, also says that the pipelines look at least a decade old.

Contamination controversy

Municipal corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar says discolouration is due to water being stored in Prakasam Barrage for a long time. “Water turning reddish in the beginning is also expected due to motor usage. It happens only for 10 minutes,” he explains, attributing the foul smell to chlorination.

This is what has happened in Moghalrajpuram, say residents. And that was later corroborated by the reports of five water samples collected from this area by the Food Safety Department. The samples tested positive for bacteriological contamination.

“We collected 418 samples from different sources, and of those, five from this area tested positive for contamination. But we immediately brought it under control by asking the corporation to make alternative arrangements for water supply. If there was contamination on a larger scale, people would have gone to hospitals in hordes,” says Medical Health and Family Welfare Director S. Venkateswar, who is also the State Food Safety Commissioner.

However, all deaths, except that of Durga Rao, cannot be attributed to contamination, he adds. As of June 3 (Monday), there are 15 patients with diarrhoea being treated at the Government General Hospital, authorities here say. Barring two, who are from Gudivada and Hanuman Junction, the others are from the city. Four of them were put on dialysis.

At the end of it, it is the people who have had to pay a price. Those who were admitted to hospital had to spend at least ₹40,000 on medicines and related expenses. “Right to Clean Water is guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. It is sad that the authorities look at it as a favour being extended to the public,” Anjaneyulu says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

SPOTLIGHT

The struggle for clean water in Vijayawada

Nellore Sravani
You're in this story
SPOTLIGHT

Andhra’s Koya tribe faces brewing conflict over sacred Mahua flower

T. Appala Naidu

Prejudiced past and forsaken future: the DNTs’ battle for dignity

Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

The long road and an arduous journey to development

B. Madhu Gopal
Spotlight

Labourers in Vijayawada in the lurch due to A.P. govt.’s new sand policy

Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

The warp and weft of gloom and unkept promises

K. Umashanker

Muria tribe settlement in Chukkalapadu | Lost in the woods

T. Appala Naidu
A.P. spotlight

Andhra Pradesh poll season promises extra earnings for many

Harish Gilai

Temple PRASAD leaves a bitter aftertaste

V. Kamalakara Rao

Playing with fire, and child safety

Rajulapudi Srinivas
SPOTLIGHT

Textbook printers in Andhra caught in the tender tangle

Nellore Sravani

Andhra vs Odisha: The territorial tussle between two States

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Murky water and a health crisis in Guntur 

The Hindu Bureau
Spotlight

Between drought and despair in Andhra

K. Umashanker

A catch in Andhra Pradesh’s aquaculture success story 

Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

Vitriol under the veil of veli 

G.V.R. Subba Rao
Spotlight

Cockfighting | Feathers and fortunes at stake during Andhra Pradesh’s Sankranthi festival

The Hindu Bureau
Spotlight

Rallying for rights

Rajulapudi Srinivas,Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

Perilous pitfalls in Vijayawada: open drains turn death traps

Nellore Sravani

The perils of pollution force people to beg for relocation from a once-green land

V. Kamalakara Rao
Spotlight

The endless battle with caste-based vitriol and violence

P. Sujatha Varma
SPOTLIGHT

Tomato farmers in turmoil  

K. Umashanker
SPOTLIGHT

The care homes in Andhra Pradesh violating child rights 

Rajulapudi Srinivas
SPOTLIGHT

A lifeline takes a troubling turn

B. Madhu Gopal ,Sumit Bhattacharjee
Spotlight

Andhra Pradesh’s homeless grapples with mental health issues

Nellore Sravani
A.P. Spotlight

The difficult lives of migrant workers in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district

Harish Gilai

Andhra Pradesh’s rice bowl reputation at stake as the water war heats up  

G.V.R. Subba Rao
Spotlight

Unending saga of Chittoor’s child brides

K. Uma Shanker
InFocus

Andhra Pradesh’s Bojjannakonda gets major facelift to draw more tourists

B. Madhu Gopal
InFocus

Barashahid Dargah, a tall symbol of communal harmony in Nellore

S. Murali
Spotlight

Caught between the stars and the sea

A.D. Ranagarajan
Spotlight

Teacher trials: 25 years of toil and tears

P. Sujatha Varma
Spotlight

How Government Order no. 578 upturned the lives of people

V. Kamalakara Rao
Spotlight

Manhole misery: A cry for a cleanup

Nellore Sravani
A.P. Spotight

Dilemma over leopard attacks in the foot path of Tirumala hills

A.D. Rangarajan

The woes of wombs in Andhra Pradesh’s tribal village

T. Appala Naidu

Elephant watchers in Andhra Pradesh are born survivors, living on the edge of subsistence

K. Umashanker

Yanadis tribe: Less visible and left out in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma
Andhra Pradesh spotlight

Erratic rain pattern makes farming an unsustainable future in Andhra Pradesh

Nellore Sravani

The tale of tribal loss

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Andhra Pradesh spotlight

Bus to Sambhuvanipalem, tucked in reserve forest, brings cheer to tribals

Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Whose Polavaram is it anyway?

T. Appala Naidu
Spotlight

Defenders of the creek

Nellore Sravani

Ensuring equity in education in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma

Yet another blow to water-starved Rayalaseema

Ramesh Susarla
Spotlight

The slow descent of State-run varsities into oblivion in Andhra Pradesh

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Spotlight

Death traps on National Highways in Andhra Pradesh

T. Appala Naidu,Ramesh Susarla,Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Jumbo task at hand

K. Umashanker,K Srinivasa Rao

The emergence of new-age weathermen in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Kumar Boda,Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Health, land and lives lost. For what?

Nellore Sravani
SPOTLIGHT

The untold story of Vizagapatam’s 1780 mutiny

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Misty March lends bumper mango yield

Ramesh Susarla

Staggered harvesting to mitigate losses

K. Umashanker

At the ready, say officials

Tharun Boda

We better mask up

B. Madhu Gopal

Everyone’s rooting for the 2023 batch

P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh: All arrangements in place for SSC examination

P. Sujatha Varma
SPOTLIGHT

Erring on the side of caution as influenza cases rise in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda
SPOTLIGHT

Taking the sting out of malaria threat

Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Cool start for searing summer ahead in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda

Weighed down by infra bottlenecks

A.D. Rangarajan

The hard to resist lure of ports

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Spotlight

Hot on the trail of missing phones

Ramesh Susarla
Spotlight

Falling hook, line and sinker in a web of fraud

Sumit Bhattacharjee

High time to focus on IT

V. Kamalakara Rao

Andhra Pradesh: Investment destination calling

V. Raghavendra

Achieving abstinence against addiction

Sambasiva Rao M.

There is a crying need for de-addiction centres in Andhra Pradesh

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Spotlight

Driving licence issuance | An exasperating test of patience

P. Sujatha Varma
Spotlight

One-year wait to get driving licence cards in Visakhapatnam

B. Madhu Gopal
Spotlight

Tread with caution: Lessons need to be learned from recent stampedes in Andhra Pradesh

Sambasiva Rao M.
Spotlight

Crowd management, dry runs key to handling huge turnouts at public meetings

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Stampede ripples: Will ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ take the hit?

A.D. Rangarajan
Spotlight

Stringent measures will be taken to prevent stampedes, says Sajjala

Sambasiva Rao M.

Only 15% of daily sewage is being treated in A.P., says report

Tharun Boda

Taking the IT route to tackle sanitation

Harish Gilai

With three international airports, A.P. is sitting pretty in civil aviation sector

V. Raghavendra

Maritime infra in A.P. poised for a big leap

V. Raghavendra

Getting the wind in their sails

Sumit Bhattacharjee

PABR to be assessed among four in A.P. for dam improvement project

Ramesh Susarla

Officials neck-deep in damage estimation post-Mandous

A.D. Rangarajan

Cyclone Mandous, an year-end jolt for tobacco growers

S. Murali

Wildlife biologists seek diversion of boats to check mortality of Olive Ridleys in Godavari estuary

T. Appala Naidu

Stage set for Olive Ridley turtles safe nesting at Nagayalanka, Sorlagondi in Krishna district

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Harbouring tenderness amid rough waters

B. Madhu Gopal
Spotlight - Andhra Pradesh

Taking healthcare down to the last family

Tharun Boda

A safety net to fall back on

K. Umashanker

‘No way’ to Family Physician for tribals

Harish Gilai

‘Aim is to make defunct sports arenas available for the public’

Tharun Boda

Blunted blades of Anantapur

Ramesh Susarla

Hockey, football lose their footing

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Making strides in dairy industry

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Cruising through the milk ocean with women at the helm

A.D. Rangarajan

Vijaya Dairy moots more welfare schemes for its farmers

Rajulapudi Srinivas
SPOTLIGHT |

Dairy sector marred by GST impositions, says Sangam Dairy Chairman

‘No consensus among States on scrappage policy’

B. Madhu Gopal

A long way to go for pollution control in Prakasam

S. Murali

Old is no longer gold

Tharun Boda

Caught in a tight knot | The textile crisis plaguing A.P.

P. Samuel Jonathan

The lone spinning mill in Prakasam on verge of closure

S. Murali

Green Climate Fund to help revive mangrove ecosystem

T. Appala Naidu

All eyes on Pulicat restoration project

A.D. Rangarajan

Fresh lease of life for wetlands

V. Raghavendra

Ancient stone tools found in Prakasam lead to startling revelations 

P. Sujatha Varma

Discovery of menhirs throws light on prehistoric cultures of Guntur region

P. Samuel Jonathan

Megalithic burial sites in Prakasam cry for attention

S. Murali

Telangana State Waqf Board locked in tangles

Syed Mohammed

Pedestrians in peril

Tharun Boda

Paving the way for encroachment-free pavements

Ramesh Susarla

Exploring ways to ward off exam stress

P. Sujatha Varma

New exam pattern evokes mixed feelings in Prakasam

S. Murali

New system puts weak students at a disadvantage, fear teachers

Ramesh Susarla

Drug trade thrives in darknet

Sumit Bhattacharjee

‘Aged beggars, leprosy-hit are lured to peddle ganja’

K. Umashanker

Drug mafia wooing students, claim police

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Myriad ways of traffickers

Harish Gilai

Penna, the river of sorrow for Nellorians

S. Murali

Tirupati awaits monsoon as a ‘sitting duck’?

A.D. Rangarajan

A permanent solution remains elusive for A.P.’s flood-prone areas

Tharun Boda

Man on the streets after losing crores in crypto currency fraud

Sumit Bhattacharjee 10262

Cashing in on post-pandemic financial distress

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Brazen fleecing: High interest rates, hidden charges

S. Murali

Loan tr’apps’

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Andhra Pradesh: Blame game in Chittoor district over pass percentage in SSC, Intermediate exams

K. Umashanker

Banking on education reforms in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh: Multiple issues confronted students in Prakasam during Class X and Intermediate exams

S. Murali

Linking Aadhaar to payment may deprive Adivasis of cash transfer

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Welfare eludes Prakasam’s poor

S. Murali

Aadhaar linking of beneficiary bank accounts turns a challenge

Ramesh Susarla

Chittoor’s black spots claim 135 lives in three years

K. Umashanker

An integrated approach to minimising road crashes

P. Sujatha Varma

Kurnool, Anantapur highways turn death traps

Ramesh Susarla

Accidents rise as roads crumble

Harish Gilai

Paddy growers in Nellore at their wits’ end

S. Murali

Protracted procurement?

P. Samuel Jonathan

Andhra Pradesh’s Lepakshi temple: A marvel in stone

Bhumika K.

Andhra Pradesh: Man-animal conflict turns into a vexed issue in Chittoor

K. Umashanker

Is Telugu cinema set for a change of scene?

Appaji Reddem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US