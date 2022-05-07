The story of ‘Manyam Veerudu’ has to be told to the entire nation, says Kishan Reddy

Centre to organise Alluri Sitharamaraju’s birth anniversary celebrations as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from July 4

Union Minister of State for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy garlanding the statue of Alluri Sitharamaraju on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. State Tourism Minister R.K. Roja is seen. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy has said that as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Government of India will organise the 125 th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitharamaraju from July 4.

“The celebrations will be organised at Vignan Bhavan in New Delhi; Bhimavaram and Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh; and Hyderabad in Telangana for a period of one year,” Mr. Kishan Reddy said while speaking at a programme organised by the Kshatriya Samajam to commemorate Sitharamaraju’s death anniversary here on Saturday.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said it was unfortunate that not many in various parts of the country knew much about Alluri Sitharamaraju.

There was a need to tell the people of India about the revolution brought about by the ‘Manyam Veerudu’, the Union Minister said.

“I have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the birth anniversary celebrations to be held at Bhimavaram on July 4. He has responded positively. I will strive to impress upon the Prime Minister to visit Sitharamaraju’s birthplace or the places the freedom fighter had connection with, next year,” the Union Minister said.

Museum at Lambasingi

Mr. Kishan Reddy said the Union government, in association with State government, would set up ‘Alluri Sitharamaraju Museum’ at Lambasingi.

“The museum will have all the details pertaining to the freedom struggle led by Alluri Sitharamaraju and that of other tribal leaders who had supported him during his fight against the British,” Mr. Kishan Reddy said.

“The Centre has sanctioned ₹35 crore for the project. It has already released ₹7.5 crore. I have written to the Chief Minister and other authorities to speed up the works on the museum project and try to complete it this year,” the Union Minister said.

Stating that he had come to know that many families of the freedom fighters who had been with Sitharamaraju were in penury, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that steps would be taken to provide them permanent houses.

“The Union government is trying to tell the life and history of the revolutionary freedom fighters through Doordarshan, social media, and books,” he added.

Draw inspiration from Alluri: Roja

State Tourism Minister R.K. Roja said today’s generation should take Sitharamaraju’s life as an inspiration.

“The State government has allotted 22 acres to set up the Sitharamaraju museum at Lambasingi. The caves and other places the freedom fighter had visited will be developed,” she said.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, MLC V. Kalyani, and members of the Kshatriya Samajam were present.

Earlier, Mr. Kishan Reddy, Ms. Roja and other representatives paid floral tributes at the statues of Sitharamaraju at the Park Hotel and at Seethammadhara junction to commemorate his death anniversary.