August 01, 2023 05:25 am | Updated 05:25 am IST - TIRUPATI

The master plan for a road passing through the Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) campus proposed by the civic body has drawn flak from several social organisations.

The city planners deem the road necessary to connect the Puthalapattu - Naidupeta national highway (Tirupati bypass) to Alipiri, the foot of Tirumala hills, providing the Tirumala pilgrims with an easy entry/exit to the shrine bypassing the city roads.

The students’ bodies and political parties, however, object to the proposal, saying that opening up the university to outsiders could attract security problems for the students, not to mention the lurking threat to the academic ambience of the campus.

‘Save SVU’ campaign

Barring the ruling YSR Congress Party, all the major political parties in the temple town were quick to launch a ‘Save SVU’ campaign.

BJP state spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, an advocate and an alumnus of the university, recalled that the conspirators of the Alipiri bomb blast case of 2003 resided at the SVU H block hostel and cautioned that any attempt to throw the varsity campus to the open would invite trouble.

Congress leader P. Naveen Kumar Reddy urged the Municipal Corporation authorities not to allow the defacing of the 69-year-old university campus. He also warned that allowing high-speed vehicles to pass through the campus roads puts the students at risk of road accidents.

A Jana Sena delegation led by women’s wing leader Akepati Subhashini submitted a memorandum to the civic body authorities saying that the proposed move could pose a threat to the boarders of the ladies’ hostel on the campus.

Leading an AISF delegation, CPI district secretary P. Murali staged a demonstration citing threat to the campus and Vandavasi Nagaraju and Kandharapu Murali, district secretaries of CPI(M) and CITU respectively, wanted the road to pass through one corner of the campus instead of giving it multiple entry points.

Contacted by The Hindu, SVU Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy acknowledged having received representations from various social organisations and political parties and agreed to consider the proposal. He, however, added that the decision to allow roads would be taken by the varsity’s Executive Council. “The EC resolution will be forwarded to the State government,” he said.