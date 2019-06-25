The rains are here, but farmers still await seeds

The monsoon showers have brought cheer among the groundnut farmers in the tail-end Chittoor district, prompting them to rush to the seeds distribution centres and queueing up. However, a majority of them had to return empty-handed.

For the first time in half a decade, there was rain in June this year, enabling farmers prepare the ground. About 1.5 lakh hectares are set to be cultivated, predominantly groundnut ,this year. The district administration, has earmarked about 75,000 metric tonnes of seeds for subsidized distribution to the farmers, however, more than 50% of the mandals remain uncovered by Monday.

Citing delay in the arrival of stocks and monsoon, agriculture officials postponed distribution twice in June, and at last commencing 10 days ago.

As the sowing season would most likely end by the first week of July, there is a mad rush of farmers at the distribution centres.

On Monday, irate women farmers had staged a protest at Y.S. Gate village of Irala mandal, alleging slackness on the part of the officials in the distribution process. Failing to convince the women, agriculture officials left the venue, which had only further angered the ryots.

Apathetic officials

Farmers elsewhere in the district have been protesting, particularly in the groundnut belt of the western mandals. Despite blocking roads and besieging seeds centres in Gudipala, Chowdepalle and Bangarupalem mandals since a week, there is no change in the attitude of the officials, the farmers alleged.

“We have come to the centres leaving behind our farms made ready for sowing. After waiting from dawn to dusk, officials were just responding with casual answers, saying the seeds would be arriving the next day,” said a farmer with nine acres, P. Ramachandraiah, from Chowdepalle.

After the farmers’ unrest had spread all over the western mandals in the district, Collector Naryana Bharat Gupta had swung into action, seeking the agencies – AP Seeds, Oilfed and Central Forums – to expedite the process, but in vain.