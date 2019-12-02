The poor will get the best of health care through Aarogya Aasaraa: Buggana

Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy launched YSR Aarogya Aasaraa, an integral part of Dr. YSR Arogyasri scheme, at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kurnool on Monday.

Speaking at the event, he said that for the first time in the country, ₹225 per day or ₹5,000 per month would be given to patients during recuperative period ranging from 7 days to 1 year.

Pilot project in East Godavari

“YSR Aarogya Aasaraa scheme is aimed to provide financial assistance to a poor family when its breadwinner is sick. From January, any bill that crosses ₹1,000 would be taken under Arogyasri and the limit would also be enhanced to ₹5,00,000,” he added.

Launching the scheme at the district headquarters hospital in Chittoor, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the scheme has been launched as a pilot project in East Godavari.

Meanwhile, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Malagundla Sanakara Narayana has asked all doctors and administrators in Anantapur to ensure there were no leakages in the implementation of the scheme that was meant to provide postoperative sustenance allowance.

Mr. Sankara Narayana, who was here to launch the scheme Government General Hospital, said there are 114 hospitals in Anantapur district that treat patients under Aarogyasri scheme and patients requiring any of the 836 types of procedures will be eligible for the scheme.

Eligibility

Mr. Sanakara Narayana appealed to the officials to create greater awareness among the possible beneficiaries on the scheme so that amount was transferred into their account through Direct Benefit Transfer method within 48 hours.

Selection of the beneficiaries should be done through comprehensive analysis of the requirement of the patient and no bias either on political, religious or caste basis should be seen, he added.

Government Hospital Superintendent Ramaswamy Naik dwelt on genuine certification of patients’ needs so that the needy get financial help from the government. District Medical and Health Officer KVNS Anil Kumar and others were present on the occasion.