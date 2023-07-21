The ‘one chance’ given by people to Jagan Mohan Reddy proved disastrous for Andhra Pradesh, says TDP leader Lokesh

July 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - ONGOLE

Contending that “one chance” given to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by the people in 2019 has proved to be disastrous for Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has promised to ensure all-round development of the State if his party is voted to power in the 2024 Assembly elections.

“I will not come back (to politics) if my party is unable to implement the poll promises,” Mr. Lokesh said while interacting with people during his Yuva Galam padayatra in the Kanigiri and Markapur Assembly segments on July 21 (Friday).

He said Andhra Pradesh had suffered because of bifurcation. He further said that the “State has gone 30 years back in terms of development because of the wrong policies of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, which has only fuelled regional animosities.”

‘TDP for Amaravati as capital’

“Visakhapatnam has turned into a crime capital, while none of the regions, including Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra, has seen any development. On the other hand, the TDP is for Amaravati as the one and only capital and decentralised development of all regions. It is high time all sections of people joined hands to unseat the autocratic YSRCP government,” Mr. Lokesh said on his 161 st day of walkathon at Yerra Obanapalli, near Kanigiri.

It was unfortunate that the Chief Minister had changed his stand on capital after coming to power. Except for a limited number of people surrounding him, none had benefitted in the State, which saw flight of industries following “harassment” of industrialists.

He also faulted the YSRCP government for its “indiscriminate borrowings” to fund welfare schemes, and said the TDP would focus on development to spur growth and create jobs so that people could live with dignity.

He promised to strengthen the numerous finance corporations and earmark funds for various social groups in proportion to their population for their uplift as soon as the TDP assumed the mantle.

