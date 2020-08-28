The needy get a helping hand in these pandemic times

Paluri Siddhartha serving food to homeless people in Vavilavalasa village of Srikakulam district.

SRIKAKULAM

28 August 2020 23:51 IST

A couple serving free meal to destitutes in two villages of Srikakulam

It has become a Herculean task for several charitable organisations to continue service activity relentlessly in these pandemic times. Moreover, the activities such as distribution of essential commodities and provision of free meal have mostly been confined to urban areas.

Many elderly persons, homeless people and the differently abled living in remote villages and tribal areas suffer as they are unable to get any support from neighbours and others whose income has come down due to lockdown.

In this background, after observing their pathetic situation, a young couple started free meal service for nearly 30 destitutes in Vavilavalasa and Thatipadu villages of Regidi Amadalavalasa mandal of Srikakulam district. Interestingly, there has been no break for the service for the last six months when many organisations could not continue their services in the district. The young agriculturist and social worker, Paluri Siddharth, and wife Sudha Rani cook the food and serve them in the morning and in the evening. They spend around ₹1,500 everyday to provide free meal to the needy persons.

Advertising

Advertising

“The income generated through agriculture activity and contributions from a few families are helping me to buy essential commodities for free meal service. Many women in the vicinity are also helping us in preparation of food. Their voluntary involvement is really laudable,” says Mr. Siddharth while speaking to The Hindu. “I have been helping seven orphan students to continue their study and it gives me immense satisfaction,” he adds.

Recipient of many awards

Mr. Siddharth, aged 29, has got many awards for his previous service activities. He received the best social service award from the then Governor, E.S.L. Narasimhan. ‘AP Young Voter’ award has been presented to him in the year 2014 for his active role in enrolment of youngsters in the voter list. The then Collector, Saurabh Gaur, presented him the best social worker award in 2014. “My aim is to rope students in service activities, particularly in villages. It will certainly help them to understand the society and make them good citizens in future,” says Mr. Siddharth.