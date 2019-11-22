The man behind the ZBNF in AP

Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh, AP Rythu Pradhikarata Samithi, T. Vijaya Kumar is the prime mover behind the implementation of Zero budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) in the State.

As the man who has driven the Society for Elimination for Rural Poverty (SERP) as the CEO for 10 years, Mr. Vijaya Kumar has launched a state-wide programme for empowerment for rural women through self help groups. After his superannuation, Mr. Vijaya Kumar has joined the Government of Andhra Pradesh as Advisor in the implementation of ZBNF.

12-year warning

“The impact of climate change is being felt every where and the latest analysis shows that if we do not act now, we cannot reduce carbon emissions. Moreover, within 12 years, we cannot reduce carbon emissions which have an adverse impact on food security,” Mr. Vijaya Kumar told The Hindu on Thursday.

He began by holding a series of awareness meetings on natural farming in which Subhash Palekar, often referred as the father of ZBNF, was present. The idea of natural farming soon caught on the attention of farmers. So much so, the number of farmers practicing the natural farming rose to 5.8 lakh farmers in 3,011 villages in 2019.

“We have registered an increase of 8 per cent of farmers practicing natural farming, while all over the world, there is just 0.5 per cent increase in farmers practicing natural farming,” said Mr. Vijaya Kumar.