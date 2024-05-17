ADVERTISEMENT

The long road and an arduous journey to development
Premium

Updated - May 17, 2024 05:58 am IST

Published - May 17, 2024 05:53 am IST - Alluri Sitharama Raju

Be it clean drinking water, smooth roads, or uninterrupted electricity, villagers of Buruga, China Konela, and several other hamlets of Ananthagiri mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh are deprived of vital infrastructure even 76 years after Independence. B. Madhu Gopal visits the area to find out why these key development indicators are missing from the lives of tribal people

B. Madhu Gopal

Bereft of basics:A little girl looks outside from the makeshift compound wall of her house at Buruga hamlet of Ananthagiri mandal in ASR district. Many like her are deprived of a proper road, clean drinking water and preliminary healthcare | Photo Credit: V. Raju

A tribal couple, who had just lost their baby, had to walk 8 kilometres with the body up and down two hills from Vanija village of Mentada mandal in Vizianagaram district to China Konela hamlet of Ananthagiri mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district, in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sara Kothaiah and Sita, from the Konda Dora tribe, work at a brick-making unit at Kolluru in Guntur district, and wanted to take the body of their son, Sara Eswara Rao, to their native village at China Konela for the last rites. The one-and-a-half-year-old boy had asthma and was admitted to a hospital in Guntur, when things took a turn for the worse. He died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Though an ambulance was arranged to carry the body, the driver dropped them at Vanija village, about 450 km away from Guntur, refusing to go further, because there was no direct road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broken for locals, built-up for tourists

Several people in this area face multiple problems on a daily basis due to the lack of an asphalt road connecting Vanija to Buruga and China Konela. In 2022, the authorities decided to develop a 15-km track (from Sunkarametta side), with cement concrete, but an 8-km stretch remains incomplete with gravel dumped on both sides and some portions developing cracks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Even experienced drivers steer clear of the road at night, to avoid accidents. According to sources, contractors in collusion with officials are allegedly siphoning off funds sanctioned for the laying of roads and other developmental work, leading to stalling of projects midway.

Seventy-six years after Independence, the lives of tribal people living in ASR district has not changed much. The condition of those living in the interior and hilltop hamlets is even worse, with no electricity, meagre medical facilities, and hardly any access to safe drinking water.

ADVERTISEMENT

The villagers are forced to stay indoors from dusk to dawn, fearing attacks by wild animals. In case of emergencies, they use the divitilu (fire torch) to see the road as well as drive away wild animals like bears and porcupines.

Some areas among the verdant green hills and valleys have been developed though, leading tourists to Araku, known for its coffee plantations; and Lambasingi, known for its stunning views.

Those who have been living on the hilly terrain for generations endure the biting cold in winter and often fall prey to seasonal diseases like cholera, typhoid, and diarrhoea, mainly due to poor sanitation and lack of safe drinking water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many are forced to trek long distances to fetch water from distant streams, get their monthly ration, and even carry pregnant women and patients in dolis (stretchers) through the bushes and rocky terrain as ambulances cannot reach their hamlets in the absence of tarred roads. Children walk long distances through the hills and streams, risking their lives, to reach schools.

The challenges remain the same

“There is electricity till Boddavalasa, about 10 km from Buruga hamlet. Politicians come here once in five years, just before the elections seeking our votes,” said Appalaraju, 36, from Buruga. However, on the positive side, he said that with road construction beginning, “Two teachers, one from Bheemunipatnam and another from Vizianagaram, and a Bhasha (language) volunteer from Rompelli village, come to our hamlet and teach our children.”

He said laying of the road from Buruga to Vanija in Vizianagaram district will cut down the distance people travel by about one-third.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had approached the ST Commission Chairman, Collector, and MRO [Mandal Revenue Officer] in this regard, but no action has been taken yet,” he added.

Appalaraju said after cultivating the land for generations, “In 2011, some influential people in connivance with government officials deceived us and got our land transferred to their names.” The tribals lodged a complaint with the Paderu Sub Collector in 2020 but there has been no action, he said.

A borewell was sunk about nine months ago by the contractor hired by the Rural Water Supply (RWS) department, but there is no tap, rendering it useless. “A well that was dug up several years ago goes dry in peak summer,” he said.

Somula Veerayya, 60, says she has lived here ever since she can remember.

“Those days, there were no roads, either towards Sunkarametta in ASR district or towards Vizianagaram district, from our village (Buruga). We used to trek two hills to reach Vanija village of Mentada mandal, and had to carry fire torches at night to keep leopards and bears away.” Nothing has changed.

According to the AP Eastern Power Distribution Company (AP EPDCL), mandal-wise data of services (as on April 3) released to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) shows that out of the 5,457 households, which do not have electricity, 4,158 were given access to it, and 1,299 are yet to get access in four mandals of Chintapalli Sub-Division.

In Araku sub-division, 258 power connections have not been released in the three mandals, and in Paderu Sub-Division, 514 services remain to be released. Total number of services yet to be released in Paderu Division is 2,071 as on April 3.

Burugu, an interior hamlet of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, is about 23 km from Kasipatnam village. It has a population of 150 with 30 households, but no power. Tribals here, depend on cultivation of paddy, gantelu (pearl millet), and korralu (foxtail millet). There is a school (till Class V) sans a building, where teachers take classes under the shade of trees.

If children want to pursue education after Class 5, they travel all the way to Kasipatnam. As a result, many have dropped out of school.

There are a few electric poles and a supply line to provide solar power to the hamlet. “These were erected in 2015, but the solar panels and bulbs didn’t function after some time, and were neither replaced nor repaired after that. There is no power in two hamlets under Rompilli panchayat and seven under NR Puram panchayat,” said Appalaraju.

Tribal girls are averse to marrying boys from hamlets where there is no power, say some of the village heads. If they come from hamlets that have electricity, then most households have Dish TV connections and mobile phones.

Youth from deprived hamlets, who have migrated to cities and towns, are unwilling to return to their hometowns even during holidays. Tribal girls who manage to finish school are not willing to stay in their villages anymore, says Appalaraju.

Polling problems

People from some of these hamlets have to travel long distances to cast their vote during Lok Sabha elections. They leave their homes around 6 a.m. to reach the nearest polling station, kilometres away from their hamlets.

“The long trek in the hot sun deters several voters from exercising their franchise,” said Govinda Rao, a member of the AP Girijana Sangham (APGS), an association of tribal people formed to protect their interests. On April 5, tribals of Madrebu village took out a 4-km procession, some on horses, to announce their message loud and clear that they would come out to vote in large numbers only if roads were laid to their villages.

Madrebu hamlet, which comes under Ananthagiri mandal of ASR district, has 45 households belonging to the PVTG Kondhu tribe.

The village has 70 voters. While 50 of them had to reach Pedhakota panchayat headquarters, 30 km away, others were allotted the Velamamidi polling booth, 18 km away. Similarly, 170 voters from Dayarthi village had to travel 30 km to cast their vote.

“Anantagiri MRO B. Nagajyothi and Revenue Inspector P. Sankara Rao travelled to Madrebu and nearby hilltop villages on May 7 to interact with villagers. She ruled out the possibility of arranging a polling booth there, but assured us of providing transportation to the nearest polling booth,” Govinda Rao said.

On polling day (May 13), a private mini van, arranged by a political party, carrying people of various villages of Pedha Kota panchayat in Ananthagiri mandal to the poll booth (no. 295) overturned near Kudia village, critically injuring three. According to the tribals, one person had died in a road accident on the same spot, three months ago.

They alleged that though the government was spending crores of rupees, engineering officials and contractors were siphoning off funds and failing to ensure quality work. Revenue officials should be held responsible for the accident, they said in unison.

Two days later, Govinda Rao, also the CPI-M district secretariat member, demanded the officials concerned hold a medical camp at Rachakeelam, a hilltop hamlet of Pinakota panchayat in Anantagiri mandal, where 12 people had fever for 10 days. The hamlet has no road connectivity and the sick have to be carried in dolis for 10 km to reach any kind of healthcare.

The tribals are forced to have contaminated water from a distant stream due to lack of a clean water source. Govinda Rao said that though a drinking water scheme was sanctioned for the village in 2022, and the authorities concerned released a fund of Rs. 8 lakh, and a pipeline and motor were laid, the engineer was transferred, and the electricity officials failed to provide a transformer. The Rural Water Supply (RWS) officials had also paid the money for provision of the transformer, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

The long road and an arduous journey to development

B. Madhu Gopal
You're in this story
Spotlight

Labourers in Vijayawada in the lurch due to A.P. govt.’s new sand policy

Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

The warp and weft of gloom and unkept promises

K. Umashanker

Muria tribe settlement in Chukkalapadu | Lost in the woods

T. Appala Naidu
A.P. spotlight

Andhra Pradesh poll season promises extra earnings for many

Harish Gilai

Temple PRASAD leaves a bitter aftertaste

V. Kamalakara Rao

Playing with fire, and child safety

Rajulapudi Srinivas
SPOTLIGHT

Textbook printers in Andhra caught in the tender tangle

Nellore Sravani

Andhra vs Odisha: The territorial tussle between two States

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Murky water and a health crisis in Guntur 

The Hindu Bureau
Spotlight

Between drought and despair in Andhra

K. Umashanker

A catch in Andhra Pradesh’s aquaculture success story 

Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

Vitriol under the veil of veli 

G.V.R. Subba Rao
Spotlight

Cockfighting | Feathers and fortunes at stake during Andhra Pradesh’s Sankranthi festival

The Hindu Bureau
Spotlight

Rallying for rights

Rajulapudi Srinivas,Nellore Sravani
Spotlight

Perilous pitfalls in Vijayawada: open drains turn death traps

Nellore Sravani

The perils of pollution force people to beg for relocation from a once-green land

V. Kamalakara Rao
Spotlight

The endless battle with caste-based vitriol and violence

P. Sujatha Varma
SPOTLIGHT

Tomato farmers in turmoil  

K. Umashanker
SPOTLIGHT

The care homes in Andhra Pradesh violating child rights 

Rajulapudi Srinivas
SPOTLIGHT

A lifeline takes a troubling turn

B. Madhu Gopal ,Sumit Bhattacharjee
Spotlight

Andhra Pradesh’s homeless grapples with mental health issues

Nellore Sravani
A.P. Spotlight

The difficult lives of migrant workers in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district

Harish Gilai

Andhra Pradesh’s rice bowl reputation at stake as the water war heats up  

G.V.R. Subba Rao
Spotlight

Unending saga of Chittoor’s child brides

K. Uma Shanker
InFocus

Andhra Pradesh’s Bojjannakonda gets major facelift to draw more tourists

B. Madhu Gopal
InFocus

Barashahid Dargah, a tall symbol of communal harmony in Nellore

S. Murali
Spotlight

Caught between the stars and the sea

A.D. Ranagarajan
Spotlight

Teacher trials: 25 years of toil and tears

P. Sujatha Varma
Spotlight

How Government Order no. 578 upturned the lives of people

V. Kamalakara Rao
Spotlight

Manhole misery: A cry for a cleanup

Nellore Sravani
A.P. Spotight

Dilemma over leopard attacks in the foot path of Tirumala hills

A.D. Rangarajan

The woes of wombs in Andhra Pradesh’s tribal village

T. Appala Naidu

Elephant watchers in Andhra Pradesh are born survivors, living on the edge of subsistence

K. Umashanker

Yanadis tribe: Less visible and left out in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma
Andhra Pradesh spotlight

Erratic rain pattern makes farming an unsustainable future in Andhra Pradesh

Nellore Sravani

The tale of tribal loss

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Andhra Pradesh spotlight

Bus to Sambhuvanipalem, tucked in reserve forest, brings cheer to tribals

Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Whose Polavaram is it anyway?

T. Appala Naidu
Spotlight

Defenders of the creek

Nellore Sravani

Ensuring equity in education in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma

Yet another blow to water-starved Rayalaseema

Ramesh Susarla
Spotlight

The slow descent of State-run varsities into oblivion in Andhra Pradesh

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Spotlight

Death traps on National Highways in Andhra Pradesh

T. Appala Naidu,Ramesh Susarla,Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Jumbo task at hand

K. Umashanker,K Srinivasa Rao

The emergence of new-age weathermen in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Kumar Boda,Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Health, land and lives lost. For what?

Nellore Sravani
SPOTLIGHT

The untold story of Vizagapatam’s 1780 mutiny

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Misty March lends bumper mango yield

Ramesh Susarla

Staggered harvesting to mitigate losses

K. Umashanker

At the ready, say officials

Tharun Boda

We better mask up

B. Madhu Gopal

Everyone’s rooting for the 2023 batch

P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh: All arrangements in place for SSC examination

P. Sujatha Varma
SPOTLIGHT

Erring on the side of caution as influenza cases rise in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda
SPOTLIGHT

Taking the sting out of malaria threat

Harish Gilai
Spotlight

Cool start for searing summer ahead in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda

Weighed down by infra bottlenecks

A.D. Rangarajan

The hard to resist lure of ports

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Spotlight

Hot on the trail of missing phones

Ramesh Susarla
Spotlight

Falling hook, line and sinker in a web of fraud

Sumit Bhattacharjee

High time to focus on IT

V. Kamalakara Rao

Andhra Pradesh: Investment destination calling

V. Raghavendra

Achieving abstinence against addiction

Sambasiva Rao M.

There is a crying need for de-addiction centres in Andhra Pradesh

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Spotlight

Driving licence issuance | An exasperating test of patience

P. Sujatha Varma
Spotlight

One-year wait to get driving licence cards in Visakhapatnam

B. Madhu Gopal
Spotlight

Tread with caution: Lessons need to be learned from recent stampedes in Andhra Pradesh

Sambasiva Rao M.
Spotlight

Crowd management, dry runs key to handling huge turnouts at public meetings

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Stampede ripples: Will ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ take the hit?

A.D. Rangarajan
Spotlight

Stringent measures will be taken to prevent stampedes, says Sajjala

Sambasiva Rao M.

Only 15% of daily sewage is being treated in A.P., says report

Tharun Boda

Taking the IT route to tackle sanitation

Harish Gilai

With three international airports, A.P. is sitting pretty in civil aviation sector

V. Raghavendra

Maritime infra in A.P. poised for a big leap

V. Raghavendra

Getting the wind in their sails

Sumit Bhattacharjee

PABR to be assessed among four in A.P. for dam improvement project

Ramesh Susarla

Officials neck-deep in damage estimation post-Mandous

A.D. Rangarajan

Cyclone Mandous, an year-end jolt for tobacco growers

S. Murali

Wildlife biologists seek diversion of boats to check mortality of Olive Ridleys in Godavari estuary

T. Appala Naidu

Stage set for Olive Ridley turtles safe nesting at Nagayalanka, Sorlagondi in Krishna district

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Harbouring tenderness amid rough waters

B. Madhu Gopal
Spotlight - Andhra Pradesh

Taking healthcare down to the last family

Tharun Boda

A safety net to fall back on

K. Umashanker

‘No way’ to Family Physician for tribals

Harish Gilai

‘Aim is to make defunct sports arenas available for the public’

Tharun Boda

Blunted blades of Anantapur

Ramesh Susarla

Hockey, football lose their footing

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Making strides in dairy industry

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Cruising through the milk ocean with women at the helm

A.D. Rangarajan

Vijaya Dairy moots more welfare schemes for its farmers

Rajulapudi Srinivas
SPOTLIGHT |

Dairy sector marred by GST impositions, says Sangam Dairy Chairman

‘No consensus among States on scrappage policy’

B. Madhu Gopal

A long way to go for pollution control in Prakasam

S. Murali

Old is no longer gold

Tharun Boda

Caught in a tight knot | The textile crisis plaguing A.P.

P. Samuel Jonathan

The lone spinning mill in Prakasam on verge of closure

S. Murali

Green Climate Fund to help revive mangrove ecosystem

T. Appala Naidu

All eyes on Pulicat restoration project

A.D. Rangarajan

Fresh lease of life for wetlands

V. Raghavendra

Ancient stone tools found in Prakasam lead to startling revelations 

P. Sujatha Varma

Discovery of menhirs throws light on prehistoric cultures of Guntur region

P. Samuel Jonathan

Megalithic burial sites in Prakasam cry for attention

S. Murali

Telangana State Waqf Board locked in tangles

Syed Mohammed

Pedestrians in peril

Tharun Boda

Paving the way for encroachment-free pavements

Ramesh Susarla

Exploring ways to ward off exam stress

P. Sujatha Varma

New exam pattern evokes mixed feelings in Prakasam

S. Murali

New system puts weak students at a disadvantage, fear teachers

Ramesh Susarla

Drug trade thrives in darknet

Sumit Bhattacharjee

‘Aged beggars, leprosy-hit are lured to peddle ganja’

K. Umashanker

Drug mafia wooing students, claim police

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Myriad ways of traffickers

Harish Gilai

Penna, the river of sorrow for Nellorians

S. Murali

Tirupati awaits monsoon as a ‘sitting duck’?

A.D. Rangarajan

A permanent solution remains elusive for A.P.’s flood-prone areas

Tharun Boda

Man on the streets after losing crores in crypto currency fraud

Sumit Bhattacharjee 10262

Cashing in on post-pandemic financial distress

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Brazen fleecing: High interest rates, hidden charges

S. Murali

Loan tr’apps’

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Andhra Pradesh: Blame game in Chittoor district over pass percentage in SSC, Intermediate exams

K. Umashanker

Banking on education reforms in Andhra Pradesh

P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh: Multiple issues confronted students in Prakasam during Class X and Intermediate exams

S. Murali

Linking Aadhaar to payment may deprive Adivasis of cash transfer

Sumit Bhattacharjee

Welfare eludes Prakasam’s poor

S. Murali

Aadhaar linking of beneficiary bank accounts turns a challenge

Ramesh Susarla

Chittoor’s black spots claim 135 lives in three years

K. Umashanker

An integrated approach to minimising road crashes

P. Sujatha Varma

Kurnool, Anantapur highways turn death traps

Ramesh Susarla

Accidents rise as roads crumble

Harish Gilai

Paddy growers in Nellore at their wits’ end

S. Murali

Protracted procurement?

P. Samuel Jonathan

Andhra Pradesh’s Lepakshi temple: A marvel in stone

Bhumika K.

Andhra Pradesh: Man-animal conflict turns into a vexed issue in Chittoor

K. Umashanker

Is Telugu cinema set for a change of scene?

Appaji Reddem

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US