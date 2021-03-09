The life-saving dose

09 March 2021 00:15 IST

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive aimed at covering senior citizens and those with comorbidities is gaining pace as people started showing confidence in the process after overcoming the initial hesitancy

Precisely a year after the first COVID-19 case was reported in the State, vaccination against the disease that impacted every single person is now available at the nearest hospital.

As of March 4, 1.54 lakh persons, mostly frontline workers, healthcare workers and employees of various government departments received two vaccine doses while 4.39 lakh received the first dose and are due for the second.

A total of 7.48 lakh vaccine doses were administered in 48 days since January 16 and many beneficiaries have skipped vaccination even after registration owing to fear of developing health complications. The government planned to vaccinate about 3.8 lakh healthcare workers and seven lakh frontline workers in the first two phases and 90 lakh persons, including senior citizens and people aged above 45 with chronic health issues in the third phase. Among the healthcare workers for whom the vaccination was offered only about 70% came forward to get inoculated. The number of senior citizens being vaccinated daily has been increasing as more people are getting registered.

While on the first two days, only about 5,600 senior citizens were inoculated, in a sharp contrast, on March 3 and 4, 16,798 were vaccinated and no Adverse Events

Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases were reported. During the same period, 3,584 persons aged above 45 with chronic health issues were inoculated.

Vaccine hesitancy

While the government, health officials, elected representatives, doctors and others have been encouraging people to get inoculated, vaccine hesitancy is still prevalent among many individuals, including healthcare workers.

The State saw 10 major AEFI cases, including five deaths ever since the vaccination drive began.

In all the five cases of deaths post-vaccination, the deceased were either health workers or frontline sanitation staff.

"Serious cases of illness post-vaccination that required admission to hospital are considered as major AEFI cases. We have 10 such cases and five resulted in deaths. The post-mortem reports in the five deaths are awaited and the role of vaccination could be determined only after knowing the exact cause of death," says Dr. T. Geetha Prasadini, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. The State has been reporting fewer minor AEFI cases.

Vaccination is available in at least 965 government hospitals, including public health centres and 565 private hospitals empanelled with Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Trust. Paid vaccine is made available for ₹250 in the State at private hospitals.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that some private hospitals are offering

the vaccine to persons who do not fall under any of the allowed categories of the general public without registration.