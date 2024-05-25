The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ culinary contest in Telugu States from June 1

It’s time for home chefs and cuisine connoisseurs to sharpen their knives and use their acumen with a sense of creativity to prepare the best dish, as The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ culinary contest is all set to roll out from June 1. The culinary talent hunt will identify cooking champions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The participants will prepare a dish, bring it to the venue, and have it tasted by celebrity chefs, who will decide and finalise the names of the next Master Chefs.

The regional rounds will be held in six cities across both the Telugu States, with the grand finale in Hyderabad and Vijayawada on July 13 and July 20, respectively. Winners from both States will carry home a cash prize of ₹75,000 for first place, ₹50,000 for second place, and ₹25,000 for third place.

The first regional round will be held in Secunderabad on June 1, 2024, from 10:30 am onwards at VHR Banquet Hall and the second regional round in Hyderabad on June 2, at Madhura Banquet Halls.

Mandatory steps

Contestants must cook and bring to the venue their favourite recipes that best represent the authenticity and flavours of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is mandatory to present one dish using Aashirvaad Masala Karam and bring the used wrapper/container to the contest venue. Dishes prepared using RKG Ghee, Parry’s Dal/Pulses, and Bambino will earn extra points.

Gift vouchers

The participants should bring wrappers or containers of these products as proof of usage. Regional winners will receive gift vouchers.

An exciting on-the-spot contest by GRT Jewellers will give the participants a chance to win unconditional vouchers. They can also order from Amazon Fresh to avail of a special discount and get extra points. They must show proof of purchase at the venue.

Celebrity chefs

A panel of judges led by celebrity chef duo ETV Raju and Chinnam Raju will select the top two winners from every city for the grand finale. The winners will be awarded cash prizes and products worth up to ₹ 2 lakh.

Registration

To participate from Telangana, register on the link: https://newsth.live/OSOT2024TLTH and for Andhra Pradesh: https://newsth.live/OSOT2024APTH, or SMS your name <space> City <space> Name of the dish, or WhatsApp / call number: 90593 57547 / 91213 41547

The ‘Our State Our Taste’ cookery competition is sponsored by Aashirvaad Masala Karam, powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses in association with RKG Ghee and Bambino, the textiles partner is CMR Shopping Mall, the Jewellery Partner is GRT Jewellers, the grocery partner is Amazon Fresh and knowledge partner is Raju’s Food Art.