The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ culinary contest finals today in Vijayawada

January 26, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
The Hindu’s grand culinary contest ‘Our State Our Taste’s’ finals will take place in Vijayawada on January 27 (Friday) from 10 a.m. at Manor Food Plaza, Labbipet.

Twelve contestants from six cities will battle for the coveted title. The winner will be crowned as Andhra Pradesh’s next master chef. The winner will also get a cash prize of ₹75,000. First runner-up will get ₹50,000 and 2nd runner-up will get ₹25,000. They will also get gift products worth up to ₹50,000.

The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste is a hunt for the next master chef of Andhra Pradesh. The prelims of the contest across six cities — Tirupati, Nellore, Vijayawada, Guntur, Rajamundry and Vizag — received overwhelming responses from home cooks, and students of hotel management institutions.

The event is presented by Gold Winner, powered by LifeSpice and GRB In association with Preethi Zodiac and Bambino. Textile partner CMR Shopping Mall, Hygiene Partner- Medimix, Realty Partner- G Square, Energy Partner- Indian Oil, Housing Finance Partner- Hinduja Housing Finance, Telecast Partner- ETV, Knowledge Partner- chef Sanjay Thumma.

