The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cookery contest regional rounds in Tirupati, Nellore

December 08, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Home cooks and cuisine connoisseurs sharpen your knives and use your acumen along with a sense of creativity to prepare your best dish as The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cookery contest is back.

The culinary talent hunt will identify the cooking champion of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The regional rounds will be held in six cities across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the grand finale will be held in Hyderabad and Vijayawada on January 21 and January 28 respectively.

The seventh and eighth regional rounds will take place in Tirupati on December 10 at Minerva Grand, Renigunta Road, and in Nellore on December 11 at the AP Tourism Development Corporation hotel Haritha from 10 a.m. onwards.

Contestants should cook their favourite recipes that best represent the authenticity and flavours of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and bring them to the contest venue. Additional points will be given to those who prepare the dish with Gold Winner cooking oil and Bambino pasta and GRB Ghee. Participants should bring the empty wrapper to claim the points. They will receive ‘The Hindu Lifespice Momento’ at their respective venues.

A panel of judges presided by Vah Chef Sanjay Thumma and Chef Raju will select the top two winners from each city for the grand finale to be held in Hyderabad and Vijayawada respectively. The winners will carry home cash prize and products worth Rs. 2 lakh. To participate, register on link: http://bit.ly/3WWEK9y or SMS your name <space> City <space> Name of the dish to 9398533511 or Whatsapp/call number 9398533511 or scan the QR code to register.

The title sponsor of the event is Gold Winner Cooking Oil. The contest is powered by Lifespice and GRB Ghee in association with Preethi Zodiac 2.0, Bambino. The reality partner is G. Square Group, energy partner is IOCL and knowledge partner is VahChef Sanjay Thumma.