The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest in Vijayawada on June 30  

The regional round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ competition will be organised at DV Manor Food Plaza on the Tikkle Road at Labbipet in Vijayawada at 10.30 a.m. on June 30. The competition aims at discovering the cooking champions from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Contestants are encouraged to prepare their best dishes, or add a modern twist to timeless recipes.

The event will be held in six cities across both the Telugu States, culminating in the grand finale in Hyderabad on July 13 and Vijayawada on July 20. Winners will get cash prizes of ₹75,000 for first place, ₹50,000 for second place, and ₹25,000 for third place. Participants must bring their prepared dishes, featuring authentic flavours of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

It is mandatory to use AASHIRVAAD Masala Karam and present the wrapper at the venue. Additional points can be earned for dishes using RKG Ghee, Parry’s Dal / Pulses, and Bambino products, with proof of purchase required. There will also be an exciting on-the-spot contest by GRT Jewellers with chances to win vouchers.

Celebrity chefs ETV Raju and Chinnam Raju will be the judges. Winners can receive cash prizes and products worth up to ₹2 lakh. To participate, register at https://newsth.live/OSOT2024TLTH or send your name <space> City <space> Dish name, or WhatsApp/call: 90593 57547 / 91213 41547.

The Our State Our Taste Cookery Competition is presented by AASHIRVAAD Masala Karam, Powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses In Association with RKG Ghee & Bambino.

The Textiles Partner is CMR Shopping Mall, the Jewellery Partner is GRT Jewellers and Energy Partner Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Knowledge Partner is Raju’s Food Art.