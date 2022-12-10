The Hindu’s ‘One State One Taste’ initiative rolls out in A.P. from Tirupati

December 10, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

‘Thikkidi with chicken curry’, a breakfast recipe that is commonly made in Muslim homes of the Malabar, bagged first prize at The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ preliminary round held in Tirupati on Saturday. The recipe maker, S. Mariam, a homemaker-turned-culinary student, walked away with the prize as the regional winner.

This is The Hindu’s first cookery event in Andhra Pradesh and the seventh in the two Telugu States, conducted to unearth culinary skills of the residents. In fact, it was a ‘jugalbandi’ of traditional and exotic recipes on display. There were native recipes like chicken gongura biryani and pachipulusu on one side, while on the other, there were mouth-watering exotic dishes such as mushroom pulao, mushroom curry, kaju barfi and kaju pakodi, sheer korma and baklava, a Turkish dessert. Local Rayalaseema flavours such as ragi sangati, kandhagadda vepudu, poornam kudumulu and dondakaya pachadi were also available on a platter.

Celebrity judges ‘Vahchef’ Sanjay Thumma and ‘ETV’ Raju, who acted as the judges, grilled the students of culinary and hotel management institutes on minute details and expressed satisfaction at their preparedness. D. Rukmini Reddy and Madhusudhana Reddy were adjudged the first and second runners-up, while V. Anusha received the consolation prize.

The judges Sanjay Thumma and ETV Raju, along with Vasudevan Moorthy, regional manager, Gold Winner Cooking Oil, Subramanyam Gupta, regional sales manager of Life Spice, Vishwanath, area sales manager of GRB Ghee, Mallikarjuna Naidu, area sales manager of Bambino, Rajasekhar and Koteswara Rao, State sales managers from Medimix, Bhaskar Rao, senior manager from Indian Oil and Kamalakar, CMR mall manager distributed the prizes in the presence of K.T. Prasanna Venkatesh, regional head, The Hindu Group (Tirupati).

