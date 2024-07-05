The Hindu’s ‘One State One Taste’ contest in Nellore, Tirupati

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ regional rounds will be held in Nellore and Tirupati on July 6 and 7 respectively.

In Nellore, the regional round will be held at D.R. Uttama Hotel, 23/976, Dhandayudha Puram, G.T. Road, Nellore from 10 a.m. on Saturday.

In Tirupati, the competition will be held at Hotel Vistara Orchid-Tirupati, SBSH Group of Hotels, 19-13-15, Near Ramanuja Circle, Tiruchanoor Road from 10 a.m. on Sunday.

This culinary competition aims to discover the cooking champions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Contestants are encouraged to prepare their best dishes or add a modern twist to timeless recipes.

The event is being held in six cities across the two Telugu States, culminating in grand finales in Hyderabad on July 13 and Vijayawada on July 27.

Winners will receive cash prizes of ₹75,000 (first place), ₹50,000 (second place), and ₹25,000 (third place).

Participants must bring their prepared dishes, featuring authentic flavours of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

It is mandatory to use ‘Aashirvaad Masala Karam’ and present the product wrapper at the venue. Additional points can be earned for dishes using RKG Ghee, Parry’s Dal/Pulses, and Bambino products and proof of purchase for these items is required. There will also be an exciting on-the-spot contest by GRT Jewellers with chances to win vouchers.

Celebrity chefs ETV Raju and Chinnam Raju will judge the competition, with winners receiving cash prizes and products worth up to ₹2 lakh. To participate, register at https://newsth.live/OSOT2024TLTH, SMS your name <space> City <space> Dish name, or WhatsApp/call: 90593 57547 / 91213 41547.

The ‘Our State Our Taste’ Cookery Competition is presented by AASHIRVAAD Masala Karam, Powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses, in association with RKG Ghee & Bambino. The Textiles Partner is CMR Shopping Mall, the Jewellery Partner is GRT Jewellers & Energy Partner Indian Oil Corporation Limited & Knowledge Partner is Raju’s Food Art.