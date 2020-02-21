The Hindu Young World Quiz on Feb. 26 in city

VIJAYAWADA

21 February 2020 00:48 IST

The annual quiz competition will be conducted in two categories

The Hindu Young World Quiz is back and the 20th edition of ‘Young World Quiz 2020’ will be conducted in the city on February 26.

The annual quiz competition, a team event, for school students will be conducted in two categories — one for the Class IV, V and VI students considered as juniors category and the other for students of Classes VII, VIII and IX considered as seniors category.

Each of the teams should have two students from the same school and any number of teams from a single school can participate. Only a maximum of two teams from the same branch of a school will be considered for the regional final quiz conducted on stage.

The quiz competition for junior and senior category teams starts at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively and participants have to report at the venue at least one hour before the scheduled time.

All the participants have to appear for the preliminary round consisting of written test before the on-stage final round.

The winners will be rewarded at 4. 30 p.m. and all the participants would be given a certificate of participation.

Registration

Each team needs to register online by logging in to www.thehindu.com/ywquiz by paying a fee of ₹200. Though spot registration at the venue will be available, it is subject to availability of space.

Teams coming with advance online registration have to carry payment acknowledgement or email confirmation and produce them at the venue. Schools and students can contact The Hindu’s representatives V. Amar (9866282522), Bhaskar Raju (9703918444) or Srikanth (8688998009) for details.

The Hindu has teamed up with LIC of India (presenting sponsor), Eveready Industries (Gift partner), Soulfill (nutrition partner) and Khushi TV (channel partner) to conduct the event at the Siddhartha Academy auditorium in Moghalrajpuram.