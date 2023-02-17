ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu-VJIM T-20 cricket tourney begins on Feb. 20 in Vijayawada

February 17, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Teams from colleges across State to compete at regional, State and inter-State level

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) in association with Vignan Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM) is organising an inter-collegiate cluster T-20 cricket tournament for degree and engineering colleges across Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) and Telangana this month. 

As part of it, regional rounds will be held from February 20 and 23 at VR Siddhartha Engineering College ground here (8 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.) under the supervision of the Krishna District Cricket Association (KDCA).

The Vijayawada region winners will compete with the winners of the Visakhapatnam region at Vijayawada on February 25. The winners from A.P. will play with the Telangana winners at Hyderabad on February 26.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The opening ceremony and regional rounds at Vijayawada will be held from 8.30 a.m. on February 20. KDCA ad-hoc committee chairman T. Trinadha Raju, VR Siddhartha Engineering College principal A.V. Ratna Prasad and The Hindu Group General Manager (A.P. and Telangana) S.D.T. Rao will attend the inaugural ceremony.

The matches will be in knockout mode with 10-over innings per side and each team shall have 15 players, including substitutes. All players must carry their college ID cards and aadhaar originals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US