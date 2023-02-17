HamberMenu
The Hindu-VJIM T-20 cricket tourney begins on Feb. 20 in Vijayawada

Teams from colleges across State to compete at regional, State and inter-State level

February 17, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) in association with Vignan Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM) is organising an inter-collegiate cluster T-20 cricket tournament for degree and engineering colleges across Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) and Telangana this month. 

As part of it, regional rounds will be held from February 20 and 23 at VR Siddhartha Engineering College ground here (8 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.) under the supervision of the Krishna District Cricket Association (KDCA).

The Vijayawada region winners will compete with the winners of the Visakhapatnam region at Vijayawada on February 25. The winners from A.P. will play with the Telangana winners at Hyderabad on February 26.

The opening ceremony and regional rounds at Vijayawada will be held from 8.30 a.m. on February 20. KDCA ad-hoc committee chairman T. Trinadha Raju, VR Siddhartha Engineering College principal A.V. Ratna Prasad and The Hindu Group General Manager (A.P. and Telangana) S.D.T. Rao will attend the inaugural ceremony.

The matches will be in knockout mode with 10-over innings per side and each team shall have 15 players, including substitutes. All players must carry their college ID cards and aadhaar originals.

