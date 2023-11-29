The Hindu-VIT-AP seminar on career options for students on November 30

November 29, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Choosing the right career path can be stressful and confusing unless the students get exposed to different options for future pathways. To help them gain self-awareness, The Hindu FIC, in association with VIT-AP Amaravati, is organising a seminar on career opportunities in law, management and sciences on November 30 (Thursday).

The event is being organised in collaboration with Nalanda Vidya Niketan, Mogulrajpuram, as part of a series of seminars to make students from Vijayawada and Guntur regions aware of the available career options.

With the advent of technology and the many emerging fields, selecting the right career is of utmost importance for the young learners.

Assistant Director (Admissions) from VIT-AP Amaravati Manoj Mishra, Usha Seshadri from the VIT-AP School of Business (VSB) and Anindita Shome from the VIT-AP School of Social Sciences and Humanities (VISH) will speak on various career options in law, management and sciences. This will be followed by an interactive session to enable students get their doubts clarified by the respective subject experts.

Correspondent of Nalanda Vidya Niketan Atluri Vijaybabu and principal M. Padmaja would be present on the occasion.

The event is open for participation from students and the parents from Vijayawada region.