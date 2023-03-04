The Hindu to organise meet on women empowerment on March 7

March 04, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, that signifies celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, The Hindu will host a women’s conclave on March 7 at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada at 10.30 a.m.

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini, Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, Superintendent of Police, Women Protection Cell, CID K.G.V. Saritha, Professor from Acharya Nagarjuna University Ch. Swaroopa Rani, Director of Maarpu Trust Ravuri Suez and journalist Rehana Begum will take part in the discussions which will be attended by women beneficiaries of various welfare schemes launched by the State government for uplift of different sections.

This year’s campaign theme being “EmbraceEquity”, the day also marks a call-to-action for accelerating women’s equality. The panel discussion being organised by The Hindu will be on “Women’s Empowerment and Initiatives by the Andhra Pradesh Government” wherein the participants will highlight the slew of measures initiated by the government in the State to empower the fairer sex. Women empowerment being one of the endeavours of the Jagan Reddy government in the State, the panelists would also speak in detail about the programmes launched exclusively for uplift of women.

