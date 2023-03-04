HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu to organise meet on women empowerment on March 7

March 04, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, that signifies celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, The Hindu will host a women’s conclave on March 7 at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada at 10.30 a.m.

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini, Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, Superintendent of Police, Women Protection Cell, CID K.G.V. Saritha, Professor from Acharya Nagarjuna University Ch. Swaroopa Rani, Director of Maarpu Trust Ravuri Suez and journalist Rehana Begum will take part in the discussions which will be attended by women beneficiaries of various welfare schemes launched by the State government for uplift of different sections.

This year’s campaign theme being “EmbraceEquity”, the day also marks a call-to-action for accelerating women’s equality. The panel discussion being organised by The Hindu will be on “Women’s Empowerment and Initiatives by the Andhra Pradesh Government” wherein the participants will highlight the slew of measures initiated by the government in the State to empower the fairer sex. Women empowerment being one of the endeavours of the Jagan Reddy government in the State, the panelists would also speak in detail about the programmes launched exclusively for uplift of women.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.