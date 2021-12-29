The Hindu to host awareness session on cancer tomorrow

The Hindu FIC, in association with HCG Curie Cancer Centre, will conduct a cancer awareness programme and health check-ups for police personnel, on December 31.

City Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata will inaugurate the event at 7.30 a.m. at Armed Reserved Grounds on MG Road.

The objective is to create awareness and remove stigma and fear surrounding cancer, as it would help people recognise the early signs and symptoms and enable them to seek treatment at an early stage.

The session would focus on aspects that can help lower the risk of cancer, such as people shifting to healthy lifestyle changes, avoiding exposure to known cancer-causing substances, or taking medicines or vaccines that can prevent cancer from developing.

HCG Regional Director M. Gopichand will deliver a health talk. COO M. Sridhar will be present on the occasion.