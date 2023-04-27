The Hindu to hold seminar on career opportunities at KV, Guntur today

April 27, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) in association with VIT-AP, Amaravathi is going to conduct a seminar on Career Opportunities in Law, Management, Sciences in collaboration with the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nallapadu, Guntur on Friday (April 28) at 10 a.m. at the school.

The Hindu FIC has been conducting a series of seminars to sensitise students on various career opportunities in the fields other than engineering and medicine in Vijayawada and Guntur regions.

Honey Mehta, Principal of the Kendriya Vidyalaya, John Pradeep, Deputy Director, Admissions, Samuel Johnson, motivational speaker, Prof. Sneha Goud, Khasim Syed, Rama Rao, and Anindita Shome from VIT-AP, will address the students on careers in law, management, and sciences.

