HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu to hold seminar on career opportunities at KV, Guntur today

April 27, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) in association with VIT-AP, Amaravathi is going to conduct a seminar on Career Opportunities in Law, Management, Sciences in collaboration with the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nallapadu, Guntur on Friday (April 28) at 10 a.m. at the school.

The Hindu FIC has been conducting a series of seminars to sensitise students on various career opportunities in the fields other than engineering and medicine in Vijayawada and Guntur regions.

Honey Mehta, Principal of the Kendriya Vidyalaya, John Pradeep, Deputy Director, Admissions, Samuel Johnson, motivational speaker, Prof. Sneha Goud, Khasim Syed, Rama Rao, and Anindita Shome from VIT-AP, will address the students on careers in law, management, and sciences.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / education / careers

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.