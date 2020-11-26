The Hindu to hold cancer awareness camp in Vijayawada

It will be held in association with HCG Curie Cancer Centre

The Hindu (Future India Club) in association with HCG Curie Cancer Centre, Vijayawada is going to organise an awareness campaign on lung cancer at Prakasam Barrage on Friday.

As part of the programme, a human chain would be formed in accordance with COVID-19 safety measures in order to highlight the need for early detection of lung cancer and its causes.

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh will be the chief guests of the programme, which will begin at 7.30 a.m. COO of HCG Curie Care Centre, Dr. Sridhar Muni, will also be a guest.

The programme is aimed at drawing attention of the public towards lung cancer which is responsible for the highest number of deaths among all types of cancers. November is observed as Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

People who smoke regularly are at an increased risk of developing lung cancer, though it can affect non-smokers too. Research studies have shown that frequent contact with carcinogenic chemicals or breathing in highly polluted air may also trigger lung cancer.

Dr. Sridhar said that the programme will create awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure.