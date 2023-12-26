GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu seminar on ‘Careers in Management, Sciences and Technology’ in Vijayawada on December 27

The event is being organised at PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology in Vijayawada as a part of a series of seminars planned in 20 colleges across Andhra Pradesh

December 26, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The Hindu FIC seminar logo

The Hindu FIC seminar logo

The Hindu Future India Club, in association with Paari School of Business and SRM-A.P., will organise a seminar for engineering and degree college students at PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology in Vijayawada on December 27 (Wednesday).

The event is being organised as a part of a series of seminars on the theme ‘Careers in Management, Sciences and Technology’, planned in 20 colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Industry experts and academicians will throw light on the various opportunities the students have and the importance of pursuing higher education at the postgraduate level. The seminars are aimed at helping students to decide on their careers after graduation.

A business quiz will be organised after the seminar, with five questions in the Multiple Choice Questions format. Winners of the contest will be rewarded.

Electrical and Electronics Engineering, SRM-A.P., Head of Department Tousif Khan, Paari School of Business, SRM A.P. professor Dharma Teja and PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology principal K. Sivaji Babu will address the students in the seminar hall of the college.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / higher education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.