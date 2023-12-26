The Hindu seminar on ‘Careers in Management, Sciences and Technology’ in Vijayawada on December 27

December 26, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Future India Club, in association with Paari School of Business and SRM-A.P., will organise a seminar for engineering and degree college students at PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology in Vijayawada on December 27 (Wednesday).

The event is being organised as a part of a series of seminars on the theme ‘Careers in Management, Sciences and Technology’, planned in 20 colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Industry experts and academicians will throw light on the various opportunities the students have and the importance of pursuing higher education at the postgraduate level. The seminars are aimed at helping students to decide on their careers after graduation.

A business quiz will be organised after the seminar, with five questions in the Multiple Choice Questions format. Winners of the contest will be rewarded.

Electrical and Electronics Engineering, SRM-A.P., Head of Department Tousif Khan, Paari School of Business, SRM A.P. professor Dharma Teja and PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology principal K. Sivaji Babu will address the students in the seminar hall of the college.