The Hindu seminar highlights opportunities in management, law and other fields

April 28, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - NALLAPADU (GUNTUR DISTRICT)

Plenty of opportunities were available in the fields like arts, management and law and students have to take well-informed decisions while choosing subjects for career building, opined eminent professors.

Experts in various domains spoke at a seminar organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati on Career Opportunities in Law, Management, Sciences in collaboration with the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nallapadu, Guntur. The seminar was held at the KV and attended by the school students.

Honey Mehta, the school Principal, said that students should be able to understand the current trends, which will be helpful for them in building a vibrant career.

Faculty members from various departments of VIT-AP Amaravati — Saroj Kumar Dutta, Anindita Sahoo, Prof. Sudheer Varma, I. Ramakanth, Manoj Kumar Gupta, and Prof. Samuel Johnson K. highlighted the career opportunities in fields other than engineering and medicine.

Mr. Sudheer Varma said that VIT has been offering high standard law courses which could get students employment easily in any company as law graduates were being recruited to look into legal matters.

Ms. Anindita said that the management courses offer a wide range of employment for the next generation. Mr. Ramakanth said that the basic sciences are the mother of all advanced courses like engineering, computers, and medicine. For that reason, the school syllabus is filled with basic sciences, he said and suggested that students could opt for physics, chemistry, mathematics and other subjects at the higher education level for best employment in various industries.