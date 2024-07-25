GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu, Ramco Supercrete to present Best Engineers Awards-2024

The last date for submission of entries is July 31 and the awards will be presented in Tirupati on September 15

Published - July 25, 2024 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
The logo for the Best Engineers Awards-2024 

The Hindu, in association with Ramco Supercrete, will present the Best Engineers Awards-2024 to recognise and honour exceptional engineers who drive positive change through innovation and excellence in the field of engineering.

The objective is to shine the spotlight on outstanding contribution of professionals, academics and startup entrepreneurs in the field of civil and structural engineering. The awards will be given in the categories of Innovative Structural Techniques/Systems, Outstanding Structure using any Material, Repair/Rehabilitation/Adaptive Reuse of Existing Structures, Innovative Construction Methods Used at Site, Outstanding/Best Research Paper (Civil/Structural), Best Teacher (Civil/Structural), Sustainable/Green Materials and Technology and Best Startup Entrepreneur in the Construction Sector.

The event is open to the participation of professionals, academics and startup entrepreneurs in the field of academics and startup entrepreneurs in the fields of civil and structural engineering. Projects that showcase innovation, sustainability and a significant positive impact on society and projects completed within specified timeframes will be considered for the awards.

Candidates must submit detailed project documentation, presentations, and supporting materials that highlight their engineering achievements. These submissions will be evaluated by a panel of esteemed judges from the industry, ensuring a fair and comprehensive assessment of each project.

The last date for submission of entries is July 31 and the awards will be presented in Tirupati on September 15. The nominations should be submitted online through the official registration page.

 Scan this QR code or visit newsth.live/THEA2024THPA to access the nomination form and guidelines for the Best Engineers Awards-2024 

Scan the QR code provided or visit newsth.live/THEA2024THPA to access the nomination form and guidelines.

The Hindu and Ramco Supercrete, in association with the knowledge partner, MEASI Academy of Architecture, and associate partners, ARS Steel and Swelect, is organising the event.

To make inquiries for details, interested people can dial the phone number +91 98414 16933.

