The Hindu lensmen from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana bag PAI awards

Special News Photographers of The Hindu, K.V.S. Giri and Nagara Gopal, won prizes in the ‘Photo Contest 2024’ recently organised by the Photography Academy of India (PAI).

Mr. Giri from The Hindu, Andhra Pradesh, has bagged two awards. His photograph, Rescue in Flood, vividly portrays an old woman sitting on a giant-sized cooking vessel and being rescued by her family members and volunteers from a flood-affected area in Vijayawada during the recent floods, has fetched him the Putchalapalli Sundarayya Memorial Award in the Memorial Awards category. He also received a consolation prize for capturing a mass prayer scene where many Muslims are offering Ramzan prayers at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada.

Mr. Gopal from The Hindu, Telangana, won the Neelamraju Muralidhar Memorial Award for his depiction of the Medaram fair.

The winners will receive their awards at a function proposed to mark World Photojournalism Day celebrations by the State Department of Creativity and Culture Commission, in collaboration with PAI and IIPC, at Vijayawada on November 1 (Friday). The event will be held at Balotsav Bhavan at 5.30 p.m. on Friday. Justice K. Manmadha Rao from Andhra Pradesh High Court will be the chief guest on the occasion.