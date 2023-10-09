HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu Future India Clubto hold seminar in Guntur on career opportunities in law, management, sciences

October 09, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati, will organise a seminar on career opportunities in law, management and sciences in collaboration with Viva The School, Nambur, Guntur, at 2.00 p.m. on October 10 in Nambur.

Deputy director of admissions John Pradeep and motivational speaker from VIT-AP Samuel Johnson would address the students on various career options in law, management and sciences. This would be followed by an interactive session for the students to clear their and doubts.

Mr. V. Vidyasagar, chairman, and Ms. Sarala, principal of Viva TheSchool,will be present.

The seminar will be attended by the students of Viva The School and is also open to other students and parents from Guntur region.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.