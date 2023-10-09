October 09, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati, will organise a seminar on career opportunities in law, management and sciences in collaboration with Viva The School, Nambur, Guntur, at 2.00 p.m. on October 10 in Nambur.

Deputy director of admissions John Pradeep and motivational speaker from VIT-AP Samuel Johnson would address the students on various career options in law, management and sciences. This would be followed by an interactive session for the students to clear their and doubts.

Mr. V. Vidyasagar, chairman, and Ms. Sarala, principal of Viva TheSchool,will be present.

The seminar will be attended by the students of Viva The School and is also open to other students and parents from Guntur region.