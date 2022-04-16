The Hindu FIC’s seminar on “Careers in Civils” tomorrow

Resource persons will provide insights to aspirants and help them shape their career

The Hindu Future India Club, in association with Narayana IAS Academy, Vijayawada, will conduct a seminar on “Careers in Civils” for civil services aspirants, at Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala in city at 3 p.m. on April 18 (Monday).

While choosing a career, Indian Administrative Service holds a unique appeal to young graduates. With its varied channels of service to the nation, it offers immense scope to shoulder a responsibility in the task of nation-building. The Narayana IAS Academy helps young aspirants reach their goals by giving them proper guidance and strategies to crack the exam and the interview round.

Resource persons at the seminar will provide insights to the aspirants and help them shape their career. Besides sharing techniques and key inputs, the panelists will interact with the students to clarify the doubts lingering their minds.

“Our aim is to make Andhra Pradesh a place producing a large number of IAS, IPS and other Central service candidates here,” said Srikanth Reddy, Director, Narayana IAS Academy.

Directors of Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala T. Vijayalakshmi and Padmaja, besides Mr. Srikanth Reddy and others will be present at the seminar.