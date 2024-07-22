The Hindu FIC, VIT-AP University to organise teacher’s enrichment programme on July 28

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in association with VIT-AP University, will organise a one-day Teacher’s Enrichment Programme on the university campus on July 28 (Sunday).

The objective of the event is to foster professional development and enhance teaching methodologies. The programme is designed specifically for 10+2 teachers. The programme will be conducted under the guidance of the Deans from the VIT-AP School of Social Sciences and Humanities (VISH) and VIT-AP School of Business (VSB).

The participants can learn innovative teaching techniques, tips on integrating technology in the classroom and student engagement strategies among other key aspects besides gaining insights, sharing best practices and networking with peers.

In the morning session, Sunil Khosla will speak on “Bridging Theory and Practice: Stata Essentials for High School Educators while Tannistha Dasgupta and Rasheda Parveen, also from the VISH will throw light on how to enhance learner engagement using technology. In the afternoon session, Arunkumar Sivakumar from VSB will speak on “Elevating Classroom Learning: Implementing Bloom’s Taxonomy for Effective Teaching

S.S. Shanthakumari (VSB) will speak on “Next Gen-Know your Student: Mentoring and Coaching Skills” and K. Navaneethakrishnan (VSB) will speak on “Effective Communication and Student Engagement”.

University Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy and Registrar Jagadeesh C. Mudiganti will address the participants.

Teachers/lecturers can participate in the programme and they will receive certificates at the end of the event. The participants will have to make their registration in advance via Google form. Enquiries for more details can be made by calling Ravi Kumar Thota (9908721961).

Breakfast and lunch for the participants will be arranged at the venue and transportation will be arranged from Vijayawada and Guntur. Link for free registration is: https://forms.gle/T1e4DzuZUE68hX7z8.