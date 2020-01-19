The Hindu FIC trophy begins

The 23rd edition of The Hindu (FIC) - ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India trophy --2020, began here at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Inaugurating the tournament being played in ODI format, Secretary of VDCA K. Parthasarathi urged the teams to play the game in its true sporting spirit.

He appreciated The Hindu and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, for hosting the tournament. Calling the tournament a prestigious one, Mr. Parthasarathi said that it was one among the premier prize money tournament in the district.

D.S. Varma of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, who is also the vice-president of VDCA, said that district teams from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari, are participating in the tournament.

About 16 top teams drawn from first division league, institutions and districts, will be vying to win the cup. The finals will be held at VPT Stadium on January 30.

The inaugural match was played between Vizag Veterans and Royal Cricket Club.

Batting first, Royal CC scored 262 in the allotted 50 overs losing five wickets. G.S.P. Teja notched up a century (113 not out) and K.S.V. Shasank scored 40 runs for the Royals . In reply Vizag Veterans scored the required runs in 47 overs losing 3 wickets. While V. Trinadh was not out at 105 with two sixes and seven fours, G.S. Swamy Naidu scored 72 with four sixes and six fours.