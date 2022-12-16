The Hindu FIC to hold workshop on energy efficiency at PVP Siddhartha College on December 17

December 16, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Joint effort with SECM is aimed at creating awareness on the significance of energy conservation in day-to-day life

P. Sujatha Varma

The Hindu FIC and the Andhra Pradesh Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) will organise a workshop on ‘Energy Conservation’ in collaboration with PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology, in Vijayawada on December 17 (Saturday). The topic is “Role of Energy Efficiency in Addressing Climate Change.”

The joint effort is aimed at creating awareness on the significance of energy conservation in day-to-day life and to propagate the various energy-efficiency measures being taken up by the State government.

CEO of SECM A. Chandrasekhar Reddy, PVP Siddhartha College Principal K. Sivaji Babu and head of the EEE department Padmaraju would be present at the event.

