The Hindu FIC to conduct seminar on civil services

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in association with Sri Harini IAS Academy, Narasaraopeta, is organising a seminar for the public, civil services aspirants on “Why to choose UPSC Civil Services as Career”, at Narasaraopeta Town Hall on December 19. The programme will begin at 6 p.m. The programme will be an eye-opener for the civil aspirants and will help them in shaping their careers, especially for Civil Services.

Interactive session

The chief guest will be Shrivas Nupur Ajaykumar, IAS, Sub-Collector, Narasaraopeta Revenue Division. Narasaraopeta Municipal Commissioner K. Ramachandra Reddy and Praveen Kumar Singh will be the guests of honour.

P.N.V.D. Mahesh, former principal SS&N College, would be the guest speaker. The seminar will be followed by an interactive session wherein the queries from students will be addressed.

P. Srinivasa Sai, A.V. Ramesh Babu will be present along with K. Narendra, Director, Sri Harini IAS Academy.