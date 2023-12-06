The Hindu FIC seminar on ‘Careers in Management and Sciences’ in Vijayawada on December 8

December 06, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Future India Club, in association with Paari School of Business, SRM University-AP and in collaboration with P. B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences, Vijayawada, is conducting a seminar on “Careers in Management and Sciences” in the webinar hall of Siddhartha college at 11 a.m. on December 8.

The event is as a part of a series of seminars being organised by The Hindu, in association with Paari School of Business, SRM-AP for Engineering and Degree students in 20 colleges across Andhra Pradesh on the theme “Careers in Management, Sciences and Technology.”

As a part of the initiative, The Hindu has roped in industry experts and academicians who interact with students, giving them a lowdown about a wide range of career prospects available for students. The objective of conducting these seminars is to reach out to the young learners at this crucial stage of their life and help them make informed choices with regard to their career paths.

Business Quiz

To engage the students, the event includes a ‘Business Quiz’ comprising five questions that would be asked in Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) format and winners will take home attractive prizes.

SRM University- AP’s Director (Admissions) Y. Sivasankar and Associate Dean Jayaseelan Murugaivan will address the students while P. B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences principal M. Ramesh and Dean Rajesh Jampala will be present at the seminar.

