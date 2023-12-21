ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu FIC seminar on career options at Vuyyuru on December 22

December 21, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in association with Paari School of Business, SRM-AP is conducting a seminar on “Careers in Management, Sciences and Technology” at A.G. & S.G. Siddhartha Degree College of Arts and Science at Vuyyuru at 10.30 a.m. on December 22 (Friday). The event is being organised in collaboration with the A.T & S.G. Siddhartha Degree College of Arts and Science, Vuyyuru.

The event is part of a series of seminars being organised in 20 colleges across Andhra Pradesh for students pursuing engineering and degree courses. Industry and academicians will interact with students and give them a low-down on various career options available in the fields of management, sciences and technology. Experts will also speak elaborately on the perks of pursuing higher education at post-graduate level. The objective of the event is to help students identify their respective areas of interest and take an informed decision on their career.

A business quiz comprising five questions in the Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) format will also be conducted and the winners will be awarded.

Head of the Department of Environmental Sciences and Engineering , SRM-AP Rangabhashiyam Selvasembian and Dharma Teja of Paari School of Business, SRM AP will address the students.

Principal of the A.G. & S.G. Siddhartha Degree College of Arts and Science, Vuyyuru Sriram Venigalla will participate in the seminar.

