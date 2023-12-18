ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu FIC seminar on career opportunities in Vijayawada on December 19

December 18, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is part of a series of seminars being organised to sensitise students on alternative career paths for students who not keen on pursuing engineering or medicinal sciences

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu FIC- VIT-AP seminar on ‘Career Opportunities in Law, Management, Sciences’ to be held at Delhi Pubic School in Vijayawada

The Hindu FIC, in association with VIT-AP, will organise a seminar on ‘Career Opportunities in Law, Management, Sciences’ at Delhi Pubic School in Vijayawada on December 19 (Tuesday).

It is part of a series of seminars being organised by The Hindu to sensitise students on alternative career paths that they can take if they are not keen on studying engineering or medical sciences.

Assistant Director Admissions. VIT, Manoj Kumar Mishra, Malavika Ganta from VIT School of Law, Arul Senthil Kumar from VIT School of Business, Deepjoy Katuwal from VIT School of Social Science and Humanities will attend the seminar.

The seminar is also open to students of all schools and parents.

