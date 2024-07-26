The Hindu FIC seminar on career opportunities in Guntur on July 31

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati, will organise a seminar on ‘Career Opportunities in Law, Management and Sciences’ on July 31. The event is being organised in collaboration with GEMS Public School on the campus of the institution near Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district.

The event is a part of the series of seminars The HinduFIC has been conducting in association with VIT-AP Amaravati to provide valuable insights to students on various career opportunities besides medicine and engineering, in Vijayawada and Guntur regions. This will help the students make informed career choices.

GEMS Public School Principal D. Prasanna Rani Joy will take part in the event, while speakers who will address the students include Benarji Chakka from VIT-AP School of Law, Gopal Krishnan from VIT-AP School of Business, Anindita Shome from VIT-AP School of Social Sciences and Humanities and Manoj Kumar Mishra, Assistant Director, Admissions at the University.

An interactive session will also be organised for the students to get their doubts clarified by the subject experts. A short quiz with multiple choice questions (MCQ) will also be conducted and five prizes will be given away to the winners.

