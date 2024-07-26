GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu FIC seminar on career opportunities in Guntur on July 31

An interactive session will be organised for students to get their doubts clarified by subject experts

Published - July 26, 2024 11:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Logo of seminar on career opportunities being conducted by The Hindu FIC in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati.

Logo of seminar on career opportunities being conducted by The Hindu FIC in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati.

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati, will organise a seminar on ‘Career Opportunities in Law, Management and Sciences’ on July 31. The event is being organised in collaboration with GEMS Public School on the campus of the institution near Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district.

The event is a part of the series of seminars The HinduFIC has been conducting in association with VIT-AP Amaravati to provide valuable insights to students on various career opportunities besides medicine and engineering, in Vijayawada and Guntur regions. This will help the students make informed career choices.

GEMS Public School Principal D. Prasanna Rani Joy will take part in the event, while speakers who will address the students include Benarji Chakka from VIT-AP School of Law, Gopal Krishnan from VIT-AP School of Business, Anindita Shome from VIT-AP School of Social Sciences and Humanities and Manoj Kumar Mishra, Assistant Director, Admissions at the University.

An interactive session will also be organised for the students to get their doubts clarified by the subject experts. A short quiz with multiple choice questions (MCQ) will also be conducted and five prizes will be given away to the winners.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / careers

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.