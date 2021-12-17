The Hindu FIC, SECM workshop on energy conservation

It will create awareness and highlight the importance of energy consumption

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) will organise a workshop on energy conservation in collaboration with VR Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) here on Sunday.

The workshop is being organised to create awareness and highlight the importance of energy consumption and its use in day to day life, its scarcity and impact on sustainability of global ecosystems.

The programme would be attended by cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and students of college. The workshop would throw light on the need for energy conservation, energy efficiency, frugality in energy use, and various energy efficiency measures being taken up by the State government.

The topic is “Role of Energy Efficiency in addressing Climate Change”. The workshop would be addressed by SECM Chief Executive Officer A. Chandrasekhar Reddy, VRSEC Dean Student Affairs B. Panduranga Rao, SECM EE S. Mohammad Rafi. College principal A. Ratna Prasad, AO Sai Babu, NSS programme coordinator Narendra, NCC head of VRSEC Sudarsan, will be present.

The State government has taken up various consumer awareness activities during the National Energy Conservation Week from December 14 to 20. As a part of this, in association with AP Discoms, the SECM, the State designated agency under Energy Conservation Act-20001, has taken up several awareness activities like energy conservation rallies, painting and essay competition among schoolchildren on the topic of Energy Conservation and seminars in colleges across the State.