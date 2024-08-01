ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu FIC career guidance seminar at Tenali on August 3

Published - August 01, 2024 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Experts will sensitise students on career opportunities other than engineering and medicine

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Logo of the seminar on career opportunities in law, management and sciences being organised by The Hindu FIC, in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati at  Westberry School at Tenali on August 3. 

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati, will organise a seminar on ‘Career Opportunities in Law, Management and Sciences’ at Westberry School at Tenali on August 3 (Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is being organised in collaboration with Westberry School, Tenali, as a part of the series of seminars being conducted in Vijayawada and Guntur regions to sensitise students on the various career opportunities other than engineering and medicine. The objective is to help the students make informed career choices.

Westberry School, Tenali, Principal T. V. Subramanyam will participate in the programme. Deepjoy Kutuwal from the VIT-AP School of Social Sciences and Humanities (VISH), Maaz from VIT-AP School of Business (VSB), Avin Tiwari from VIT-AP School of Law, Nandakumar from VIT-AP School of Advance Sciences and Manoj Kumar Mishra, Assistant Director, Admissions, will give the students a lowdown on various career options in law, management and science streams.

An interactive session will also be organised for students to clarify their doubts. The event is open for students and their parents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US