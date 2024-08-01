The Hindu FIC career guidance seminar at Tenali on August 3

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC), in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati, will organise a seminar on ‘Career Opportunities in Law, Management and Sciences’ at Westberry School at Tenali on August 3 (Saturday).

The event is being organised in collaboration with Westberry School, Tenali, as a part of the series of seminars being conducted in Vijayawada and Guntur regions to sensitise students on the various career opportunities other than engineering and medicine. The objective is to help the students make informed career choices.

Westberry School, Tenali, Principal T. V. Subramanyam will participate in the programme. Deepjoy Kutuwal from the VIT-AP School of Social Sciences and Humanities (VISH), Maaz from VIT-AP School of Business (VSB), Avin Tiwari from VIT-AP School of Law, Nandakumar from VIT-AP School of Advance Sciences and Manoj Kumar Mishra, Assistant Director, Admissions, will give the students a lowdown on various career options in law, management and science streams.

An interactive session will also be organised for students to clarify their doubts. The event is open for students and their parents.